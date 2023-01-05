The Real Brokerage Inc. to Present at the Needham Growth Conference

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
TORONTO & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Real Brokerage Inc. (“Real” or the “Company”) (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest growing publicly traded real estate brokerage, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tamir Poleg will be presenting at the Needham Growth Conference on January 11, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET.

Real’s remarks will be broadcast live and can be accessed by interested parties at the link below, and in the “Investors” section of www.onereal.com.

Date: Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Time: 2:15 PM ET

Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham128/reax/2256336

About Real

The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX) is revolutionizing the residential real estate industry by pairing best-in-class technology with the trusted guidance of the agent-led experience. Real delivers a cloud-based platform to improve efficiencies and empower agents to provide a seamless end-to-end experience for home buyers and sellers. The company was founded in 2014 and serves 45 states, D.C., and three Canadian provinces with over 8,000 agents. Additional information can be found on its website at www.onereal.com.

