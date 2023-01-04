The RBB Fund Expands ETF Platform with Innovative Offering

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The RBB Fund Complex (“RBB”), a pioneer of the independent series trust, is proud to announce the launch of the Element EV, Solar & Battery Materials (Lithium, Nickel, Copper, Cobalt) Futures Strategy ETF (NYSE: CHRG). CHRG seeks to provide actively-managed exposure to the core commodities essential to the production of electric vehicles (“EV”), battery energy storage systems, and other renewable infrastructure.

Element ETFs, LLC, a newly launched investment adviser to CHRG, brings decades of private equity experience in metals investing to the ETF market for Electric Vehicle and Battery Energy Storage System Critical Inputs. CHRG seeks to provide investors with institutional-quality exposure to the futures contracts of commodities – such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, and copper – that are key to the shift to a net-zero carbon renewable economy.

“We are really pleased to have helped Element come to market and provide investors a unique offering to gain exposure to the ever-growing EV market,” said Steven Plump, President of RBB. “We’re always on the lookout for new and innovative advisers and are really excited about the Fund’s future growth prospects.”

RBB’s rapidly expanding ETF platform is highly responsive to current marketplace trends, including conversions and semi-transparent offerings. RBB’s independent, low-cost, high-service-quality offerings uniquely position it within the marketplace.

“Working with RBB helped streamline the process to launch CHRG,” said Will McDonough, CEO of Element ETFs, LLC. “RBB’s knowledge, expertise, and institutional network took what could have been a daunting project and allowed us to execute a quick and seamless launch.”

About The RBB Fund Complex

The RBB Fund, Inc. and The RBB Fund Trust together are a turnkey ETF and mutual fund solution that permits an investment adviser to focus on its core competency of asset management and shifts most responsibility for the establishment, servicing, and corporate governance of funds to RBB. RBB oversees approximately $20 billion in assets, supporting 12 separate investment advisers, over 20 unaffiliated sub-advisers, and over 40 mutual fund or ETF offerings. For more information, please visit www.rbbfund.com.

Investors should consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus and other information about the Fund, please call 1-800-617-0004 or your securities dealer, or visit the Fund’s website at www.elementfunds.com. Read the Fund’s prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investments involve risk. Principal loss is possible.

