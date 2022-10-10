The Queen Casino & Entertainment Expands Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System to Belle of Baton Rouge

Mississippi River casino switches to SYNKROS, ahead of $35 million expansion project

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Queen Casino & Entertainment, formerly CQ Holding Company, Inc., has announced the expansion of SYNKROS® to a third property in its multi-site portfolio, installing Konami Gaming, Inc.’s SYNKROS casino management system at the historic Belle of Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge, La., which joins sister properties DraftKings at Casino Queen and Casino Queen Marquette in launching the award-winning system. Belle of Baton Rouge recently received approval from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board for a $35 million expansion project which will move the gambling floor ashore and include a sportsbook, sports bar, café, oyster bar, cruise line dock access and hotel renovation.





“As we seek to maximize the entertainment value and achievement potential of every destination in our portfolio, SYNKROS has the advanced tools, robust integrations and ultra-high reliability to help turn our goals into reality,” said Terry Downey, president and CEO of The Queen Casino & Entertainment. “We anticipate having great success in the install for Belle of Baton Rouge, as we’ve had at both DraftKings at Casino Queen and Casino Queen Marquette.”

With the launch of SYNKROS at Belle of Baton Rouge, guests will have the chance to enjoy a variety of exciting loyalty rewards like random drawings, tournament opportunities, and floor-wide progressive bonuses, personalized according to entertainment preference and spend. Rewards can even be earned for non-gaming loyalty activity.

“From top player conveniences to leading-edge technology, The Queen Casino & Entertainment is moving with a high degree of speed and strategy to bring the company’s multi-site portfolio to the best position for long-term success,” said Tom Jingoli, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Konami Gaming, Inc. “Konami is excited to expand SYNKROS to the historic Belle of Baton Rouge and support both the immediate needs and exciting future of the popular riverfront destination.”

Belle of Baton Rouge is located at 103 France St. near the city center and Louisiana State University. The historic property opened in 1994 as Louisiana’s first casino. Spanning 28,500 square feet, the riverboat casino features three decks of gaming, meeting spaces, two parking garages and more. More information about Belle of Baton Rouge is available on the website at www.belleofbatonrouge.com.

Those interested in learning more about SYNKROS’ award-winning product suite are encouraged to visit www.konamigaming.com.

About The Queen Casino & Entertainment

The Queen Casino & Entertainment’s entry into gaming began with DraftKings at Casino Queen. Formerly known as Casino Queen, the property is located across the Mississippi River from St. Louis and has been welcoming visitors since 1993. The company expanded into Marquette, Iowa in 2017, adding Casino Queen Marquette. The Queen Casino & Entertainment expanded into Louisiana with the completed acquisition of Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge from Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. in 2021 and the acquisition of the historic Belle of Baton Rouge from Caesars Entertainment in 2022.

About Belle of Baton Rouge

Belle of Baton Rouge opened as Louisiana’s first riverboat casino and has been welcoming guests since September 1994. Situated along the Mississippi River in Downtown Baton Rouge at 103 France St., the property is within walking distance from The Baton Rouge River Center, the city’s performing arts center; and is located between Louisiana State University and Southern University, among other landmark destinations. Set to stunning views of the Mississippi River Bridge and the river, Belle of Baton Rouge offers a unique and unforgettable gaming experience. The Queen Casino & Entertainment purchased Belle of Baton Rouge in May 2022. More information is available at www.belleofbatonrouge.com or by calling 225-242-2600. Belle of Baton Rouge is on social media on Facebook at @BelleBatonRouge, on Instagram at @BelleBatonRouge and on Twitter at @BelleBatonRouge.

About Konami Gaming, Inc.

Konami Gaming, Inc. is a Las Vegas-based subsidiary of KONAMI GROUP CORPORATION (TSE: 9766). The company is a leading designer and manufacturer of slot machines and casino management systems for the global gaming market. For more information about Konami Gaming, Inc. or the SYNKROS® gaming enterprise management system, please visit www.konamigaming.com.

