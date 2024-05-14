Cvent Announces Top Meeting Destinations and Top Meeting Hotels in Asia-Pacific for 2024

The industry-acclaimed annual rankings recognise the top-performing hotels for MICE business, as well as the world’s most coveted meeting destinations

Cvent, an industry-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, today released its lists of the Top Meeting Destinations and Top Meeting Hotels for Asia-Pacific (APAC). These lists – which also include regional rankings for North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa – were compiled based on sourcing activity through the Cvent Supplier Network, one of the world's largest venue-sourcing platforms. More than $16B in MICE business was sourced through Cvent's online platforms in 2023.





The annual Cvent Top Lists have become go-to resources for event organisers worldwide looking for incredible hotels and destinations to host their events. The Company hosted a live press conference at IMEX Frankfurt to share more in-depth details and recognise top hotels and destinations in person.

Cvent Top Meeting Destinations | Asia-Pacific

The Top 10 cities remained mostly consistent year-over-year with Singapore retaining its #1 ranking from 2023. The sole newcomer to the Top 10 is Shanghai (#10). Bangkok (#2), Tokyo (#4), Kuala Lumpur (#7) and Phuket (#9) each improved their Top 10 rankings from 2023.

Top 10 Meeting Destinations

1. Singapore 2. Bangkok, Thailand 3. Sydney, New South Wales (Australia) 4. Tokyo, Japan 5. Melbourne, Victoria (Australia) 6. Seoul, South Korea 7. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 8. Bali, Indonesia 9. Phuket, Thailand 10. Shanghai, China

Dr Edward Koh, Executive Director, Conventions, Meetings & Incentive Travel, Singapore Tourism Board, said: “We are honoured to be named Cvent’s Top Meeting Destination in Asia for the sixth time since 2016. Singapore’s strong business environment, safety, high accessibility, and focus on innovation and sustainability have helped the city-state build a reputation as a vibrant and compelling business events destination. With the support of dedicated industry stakeholders and partners, we aim to continue facilitating fruitful and memorable engagements for meeting planners in Singapore, enabling them to drive meaningful and lasting impact through the business of meetings.”

“What a wonderful endorsement of Sydney’s attractiveness as a Top 3 business event host city in the Asia-Pacific region,” said Lyn Lewis-Smith, CEO, Business Events Sydney (BESydney). “Cvent plays an important role in bringing incredible destinations like Sydney directly to a planner’s fingertips. This recognition is a testament to our incredible network of hotels, venues, and suppliers who collaborate with event planners to bring their events to life. Sydney is a naturally beautiful and welcoming city offering a unique blend of ancient First Nations heritage, contemporary culture and thriving research and industry sectors – all the right ingredients to spark inspiration and connection for local and global delegates alike.”

Cvent Top Meeting Hotels | Asia-Pacific

JW Marriot Hotel Singapore South Beach rose in the rankings to secure this year’s #1 spot. The hotel’s proximity to the Central Business District, cutting-edge audio-visual offerings and flexible meeting space make it an ideal host venue for event planners. Newcomers to the Top 10 include Hilton Tokyo (#4), Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park (#5), voco Orchard Singapore (#7), Hilton Kuala Lumpur (#8), and Sheraton Grand Sydney Hyde Park (#9).

Top 10 Meeting Hotels

1. JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach 2. Shangri-La Singapore 3. Hyatt Regency Sydney 4. Hilton Tokyo 5. Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park 6. Fairmont Singapore 7. voco Orchard Singapore 8. Hilton Kuala Lumpur 9. Sheraton Grand Sydney Hyde Park 10. Hilton Singapore Orchard

To view all Cvent Top Meeting Destinations and Cvent Top Meeting Hotels worldwide, click here.

Methodology

For Cvent Top Meeting Destinations, Cvent evaluated 12,500+ cities worldwide listed on the Cvent Supplier Network (CSN). Activity was tracked between January 2023 and December 2023. Rankings were determined by a set of qualifying criteria, including: the number of total room nights booked; the number of unique electronic request-for-proposals (RFPs) sent through the marketplace to venues within the city; the total value of the RFPs submitted; and the actual awarded value for meetings booked.

For Cvent Top Meeting Hotels, Cvent evaluated hotel properties that generated business through the CSN between January 2023 and December 2023. The properties were ranked according to various criteria, including total requests for proposals (RFPs), awarded RFPs, total room nights, awarded room nights, major metropolitan area market share, conversion rate, and response rate. The criteria are designed to provide the most accurate reflection of the top meeting hotels in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions.

About the Cvent Supplier Network

The Cvent Supplier Network features more than 300,000 hotels, resorts and special event venues, serving as one of the world’s largest and most accurate databases of detailed venue information. More than $16 billion of MICE business was sourced through Cvent’s sourcing networks in 2023. The CSN contains listings of hotels and other venues in 18 languages that can be searched and filtered based on over 200 characteristics and criteria. The CSN is part of the comprehensive Cvent platform, which delivers solutions that hotels and venues leverage to conduct their MICE and corporate travel business and engage a global network of 125,000+ planners who rely on Cvent to source hotels & destinations and manage their events.

About Cvent

Cvent is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with 4,800+ employees and 22,000 customers worldwide as of December 31, 2023. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organisers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Hotels and venues use Cvent’s supplier and venue solutions to win more MICE and corporate travel business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms. For more information, please visit Cvent.com/in.

