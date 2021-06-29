The Public Theater Adopts Contactless Mobile Ticketing from True Tickets

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–One of the most renowned and innovative theaters in New York City is now leading the way in technology to improve the patron experience. True Tickets has launched its secure, contactless mobile ticketing service for The Public Theater to bring digital ticketing to Free Shakespeare in the Park as well as other events to ensure a safe return to performances this summer.

For the first time The Public will be able to offer secure Digital Tickets for its Free Shakespeare in the Park program at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park. Now, True Tickets brings secure digital ticketing to the venue through live QR codes. The Public can now offer attendees delivery options that allow them to avoid box office lines at The Delacorte.

True Tickets will also help The Public honor its health and safety agreements with the City and State of New York, health officials, and professional unions. With digital delivery, The Public can encourage physical distancing in its venues and help make the interactions between patrons and staff more efficient, and better ensure each experience is positive.

The Public is already exploring how to expand its use of the True Tickets service beyond performances to additional programming and events.

“The Public has long been at the forefront of championing technology to better support our donors and attendees,” says Richard Denney, Director of Audience Services at The Public. “True Tickets gives us the digital tools to adapt to modern commercial ticketing standards. Digital ticketing helps us align with health and safety protocols, improve the patron experience and offers opportunities to meet new people and grow relationships beyond our current reach.”

Using APIs, the True Tickets service quickly integrated with The Public’s existing ticketing platform without having to rip and replace the venue’s existing infrastructure.

Regarded as a launch pad for some of the most successful Broadway shows, from “Hair” to “Hamilton,” The Public is one of the first nonprofit theaters in the U.S. Its wide breadth of programming includes an annual season of new work at its landmark home at Astor Place, Free Shakespeare in the Park at The Delacorte Theater, the Mobile Unit touring throughout New York City’s five boroughs, Public Forum, Under the Radar, Public Studio, Public Works, Public Shakespeare Initiative, and Joe’s Pub.

“For over 60 years, The Public has been an early adopter and an innovator with their programming, their venues, and now with their ticketing,” said Matt Zarracina, CEO of True Tickets. “Adopting the True Tickets service is the latest example of how The Public leads the entire performing arts space in finding new ways to deliver exceptional experiences. This relationship expands the growing list of marquee venues nationwide relying on True Tickets to modernize and simplify the patron experience.”

About True Tickets

True Tickets is a secure contactless digital ticketing service that can be tailored to a venue’s specific needs. Whether through its IBM blockchain-enabled service built with secondary market distribution in mind or its single-channel delivery service, True Tickets’ business-to-business solution easily integrates with existing ticketing platforms without replacing existing infrastructure. The True Tickets service empowers venues across arts, entertainment, and more to better govern how mobile tickets are transacted, reclaiming control of their tickets from the secondary market so they can more effectively manage their patrons’ experience.

ABOUT THE PUBLIC THEATER

THE PUBLIC is theater of, by, and for all people. Artist-driven, radically inclusive, and fundamentally democratic, The Public continues the work of its visionary founder Joe Papp as a civic institution engaging, both on-stage and off, with some of the most important ideas and social issues of today. Conceived over 60 years ago as one of the nation’s first nonprofit theaters, The Public has long operated on the principles that theater is an essential cultural force and that art and culture belong to everyone. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Oskar Eustis and Executive Director Patrick Willingham, The Public’s wide breadth of programming includes an annual season of new work at its landmark home at Astor Place, Free Shakespeare in the Park at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park, the Mobile Unit touring throughout New York City’s five boroughs, Public Forum, Under the Radar, Public Studio, Public Works, Public Shakespeare Initiative, and Joe’s Pub. Since premiering HAIR in 1967, The Public continues to create the canon of American Theater and is currently represented on Broadway by the Tony Award-winning musical Hamilton by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Girl From the North Country. Their programs and productions can also be seen regionally across the country and around the world. The Public has received 59 Tony Awards, 184 Obie Awards, 55 Drama Desk Awards, 58 Lortel Awards, 34 Outer Critic Circle Awards, 13 New York Drama Critics’ Circle Awards, 56 AUDELCO Awards, 6 Antonyo Awards, and 6 Pulitzer Prizes. publictheater.org

