The Postgraduate Institute for Medicine and VieCure Announce a Partnership to Provide CME to Users of the VieCure Platform through Internet Search and Learn

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Postgraduate Institute for Medicine (PIM), which accredits more than 2,500 educational activities for healthcare professionals each year, and VieCure, a cancer care company with a powerful clinical decision support platform, are pleased to announce a new partnership designed to offer continuing medical education (CME) to the multidisciplinary cancer care teams utilizing the VieCure platform.





The Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) defines an internet search and learn activity as an activity in which a physician engages in self-directed, online learning on topics relevant to their clinical practice from a database whose content has been vetted by an accredited CME provider. Using this model, users of the VieCure platform will be able to claim CME credit for researching the new and emerging therapies for patients with cancer.

Next generation sequencing (NGS), which identifies the genomic drivers of a patient’s disease, is increasingly guiding decision-making in cancer care. NGS has the potential to deliver the right care to the right patient at the right time, resulting in the kind of response expected from such a precise and personalized approach to medicine. However, barriers to achieving optimal outcomes based on NGS technology – including failure to properly integrate data into the electronic health record and respond appropriately to the findings of NGS – exist along the continuum of cancer care. Also, the wealth of patient-specific data available to clinicians with NGS means that individual providers are challenged to integrate it effectively. The VieCure platform, a next-generation artificial intelligence-enabled clinical decision support tool, translates this data for busy providers.

“Cancer Centers across the United States are making the shift away from a reliance on the traditional use of chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and cancer surgery and in favor of sequencing patients at the time of diagnosis,” said Dr. Fred Ashbury, Chief Scientific Officer, at VieCure. “Using VieCure, they create personalized treatment plans that incorporate the latest immunotherapies and targeted treatments.”

Offering CME to users of the VieCure platform through the internet search and learn model acknowledges the importance of artificial intelligence and other digital tools that are increasingly available to enhance the clinical and educational experience for healthcare providers.

“By engaging with digital tools such as the VieCure platform, busy clinicians are able to learn smarter and faster,” said Whitney Faler, Director of Accreditation and Outcomes for PIM. “Awarding credit for research makes perfect sense and is increasingly being adopted by savvy education planners and the learners they aim to support.”

Beginning in January 2023, VieCure users will be eligible to earn 0.5 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit™ for each internet search and learn session they perform.

About the Postgraduate Institute for Medicine

The Postgraduate Institute for Medicine (PIM) has been providing trusted independent continuing education for healthcare professionals since 1979 and is a recognized leader for jointly provided continuing education activities. PIM is nationally accredited to certify education and issue continuing education credit to an interprofessional or multidisciplinary audience of learners, including physicians, physician assistants, registered nurses, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, social workers, psychologists, dentists, optometrists, healthcare executives, registered dieticians, addiction counselors, and clinical laboratory professionals. We specialize in accreditation through joint providership as well as outcomes measurement, grant solicitation and management, marketing, and e-Learning platform support via www.cmeuniversity.com.

About VieCure

VieCure has developed a proprietary artificial intelligence informatics software platform in conjunction with a clinical inference engine and point of care decision support system in oncology. The VieCure™ platform combines the latest in clinical knowledge with patient data to assist clinicians in generating personalized treatment plans and better managing a patient’s treatment throughout diagnosis, cancer therapy, and ongoing follow-up care. VieCure was launched in 2015 and has contracted with leading community oncology cancer centers like the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders (Fort Worth, Texas), Alabama Cancer Care (Tuscaloosa, Alabama), Clermont Oncology (Clermont, Florida), and several others including the American Oncology Network. The VieCure contracted cancer center network now includes more than 100 locations in the United States, the Bahamas and Antigua. Active implementation of the VieCure platform is occurring in network locations across the United States. For more information, please visit viecure.com and connect with VieCure on LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Contacts

Postgraduate Institute for Medicine



Colleen Cancio, Director of Partnerships



ccancio@pimed.com

VieCure, Inc.



Michael G. Power, Chief Business Development Officer



michael.power@viecure.com

807.621.3838