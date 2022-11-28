The Open Metaverse Conference Opens Ticket Registration, Announces Additional Headliners, and Reveals Event Location in Downtown Los Angeles

Web3 icon Krista Kim and Immersive pioneer Jeri Ellsworth will join Neal Stephenson, Philip Rosedale, John Gaeta, Peter Vessenes, and others on stage at the inaugural tech and culture event

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lamina1, the Layer 1 blockchain optimized for the open Metaverse, officially opened online ticketing/registration for the Open Metaverse Conference (the OMC) – a first-of-its-kind event bringing together leaders, creators, and innovators in the Metaverse and Web3 to build a more open and immersive online world. Taking place at the Hudson Loft in Downtown Los Angeles, the conference also announced that Web3 icon Krista Kim and AR pioneer Jeri Ellsworth will join the speaker line-up.

The conference will take place February 8-9, 2023 both in-person and virtually. It will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, fireside chats, debates, roundtables, pitch sessions, interactive demos, live entertainment, and networking opportunities focused on emergent concepts and strategies that will foster an open Metaverse.

Curated to connect thought leaders that must collaborate in order to develop a truly diverse, decentralized, and open-source Internet, the OMC will bring people together from sectors spanning gaming, crypto, Web3, art, entertainment, enterprise, and commerce to debate and discuss the foundation of the next era of the Internet. At the same time, attendees will get hands-on with the Metaverse creator tools and technologies that will build it.

Joining confirmed speakers, including Lamina1 co-founders Neal Stephenson and Peter Vessenes, are newly announced conference headliners Krista Kim, Metaverse artist, co-founder of 0.xyz, and founder of the Techism art movement, and Jeri Ellsworth, AR pioneer and CEO of the consumer-focused AR platform Tilt Five.

Early bird tickets to the OMC are now available within the following tiers and can be purchased here through December 16th:

Virtual Pass $49

Conference Pass $649

All Access Pass $2,799

Conference participants will be able to participate across two tracks. One is the “Explorers Track” designed for leaders and participants across all industries, skill sets, and specialties to get an expansive view of the biggest and most important topics/technologies happening in the open Metaverse today. The other is the “Builders Track” for experienced creators, coders, and technologists across industries to dive deep into what it will take to envision, build, and design the open Metaverse of the future.

“Our vision for the Open Metaverse Conference is to expand the scope of what the Metaverse can be, in giving every Metaverse traveler a way to track and realize their contribution in the next generation of the Internet,” said Jamil Moledina, Vice President of Games Partnerships and Media at Lamina1. “By bringing together proven pioneers, emerging visionaries, and the community of stakeholders interested in the potential of an open, shared virtual world, our goal is to provoke a level of cross-pollination that sets off an evolutionary explosion of creativity and opportunity.”

Additional details, including speakers, event sponsors, demos, and additional programming are forthcoming and will be announced in the coming weeks. To learn more about the upcoming event, head to www.openmetaverseconf.com. For those looking to get involved in the conference, such as speaking, sponsoring, presenting, and demo-ing, please fill out the conference’s Get Involved form or submit a proposal via the official OMC submission form here.

About Open Metaverse Conference



The Open Metaverse Conference (the OMC) is an industry-first event presented by Lamina1 focused on bringing together the Metaverse and blockchain technology. The conference gathers key stakeholders spanning developers, creatives, producers, product owners, and executives to ask and address big questions around the development of a truly open Metaverse that leverages open-source, collaborative principles and blockchain decentralization.

About Lamina1



Lamina1 is a Layer1 blockchain optimized for the open Metaverse. The brainchild of legendary futurist Neal Stephenson (who first conceptualized the term “Metaverse” in his 1992 best-selling novel Snow Crash) and Peter Vessenes, a foundational leader in the crypto space from the early days of Bitcoin – Lamina1 is on a mission to deliver the blockchain technology, interoperating tools, and decentralized services that will establish it as the preferred destination for creators building a more immersive Internet. It is the first provably carbon-negative blockchain in the world.

