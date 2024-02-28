The Open Group Welcomes Shell as Its Latest Platinum Member

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Open Group, the vendor-neutral technology standards organization, has today announced that Shell Information Technology International, Inc. has become a Platinum Member of the organization. Shell joins other industry-leading Platinum Members DXC Technology, Fujitsu, Huawei, IBM, Intel, and OpenText.





Shell has been a Member of The Open Group since 1997, and has contributed to its numerous Forums which enable collaboration to develop open technology standards and certifications. The company played a critical role in the foundation of The Open Group OSDU® Forum that facilitates the development of transformational technology for the world’s changing Energy needs, and donated important intellectual property that formed the basis of the OSDU Data Platform. Shell also contributed to the inception of The Open Group Open Footprint™ Forum that focuses on creating an environmental footprint data model standard applicable to all industries.

“As technology transforms the world more deeply and rapidly, open technology standards are becoming an essential enabler to a wider, more diverse range of organizations,” commented Steve Nunn, President and CEO of The Open Group. “Shell has long had an instrumental role in the work of many Forums of The Open Group, and so we are thrilled that the company is becoming a Platinum Member as we strengthen our partnership. It is a move that underlines the enormous value of our collaborative work.”

“We are delighted to expand our membership of The Open Group and become a Platinum Member alongside other leading technology companies. We are seeing immense progress in the work being done by the Forums and are looking forward to what the future holds,” said Nils Kappeyne, VP Architecture and Data at Shell.

