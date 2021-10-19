The Open Group October Virtual Event To Celebrate 25 Years of Open Technology Standards

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Open Group, the vendor-neutral technology standards consortium, is hosting its upcoming “Open Digital Standards” event October 25 – 27, 2021.

The Open Digital Standards event will bring together vendors and end-user organizations from across the globe to discuss how the cross-industry development of open standards is helping businesses become digital-first.

The virtual event will start at 11:30 am Shanghai local time on Tuesday October 26 (8:30 pm PDT October 25), and finish at 1:30 pm local time in Boston on Wednesday October 27. Regional sessions will be hosted in their local languages by all The Open Group offices throughout the globe – Shanghai, Mumbai, London, Sao Paulo, San Francisco, Tokyo, Johannesburg, Boston.

Presentations on Tuesday will focus on the work of The TOGAF® Standard and impact of the UNIX® Standard. Throughout the day, speakers from organizations such as Chevron, NGINX Inc., Capgemini Insights & Data, and National Air Traffic Services, will join TOGAF® Standard Product Manager Sonia Gonzales and Chair of The Open Group ArchiMate® Forum Jean-Baptiste Sarrodie to explore the changing role of Enterprise Architects (EA) and the evolution and impact of ArchiMate®. Presentations will provide practical examples of how these standards are being applied within a range of industries to improve business efficiency.

On Wednesday, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from The Open Group CDO Dave Lounsbury and Micro Focus CTO Dr. Lars Rossen about open standards for the digital enterprise and agile world. Sessions in the afternoon will feature speakers from L3Harris and Lockheed Martin and explore the implications of open technical standards applicable to military and commercial sensor systems including the FACE™ Consortium and SOSA™ Consortium and the recent launch of the Technical Standard for SOSA™ Reference Architecture, Edition 1.0.

Continuing on in the afternoon, Dr. Jack Freund, Head of Cyber Risk Methodology at VisibleRisk, will discuss the value of risk analysis and provide practical guidance on the Open FAIR™ approach, a model and taxonomy for understanding, analyzing, and measuring information risk.

Key speakers at the event include:

Steve Nunn, President & CEO, The Open Group

James de Raeve, Vice President, The Open Group

Junkyo (Jack) Fujieda, Representative and Chairman, The Open Group Japan

Dr. Pallab Saha, General Manager, The Open Group India

Stuart Macgregor, Chief Executive, The Open Group South Africa and Real IRM Solutions

Roberto Severo, Country Manager, The Open Group Brazil

Andras Szakal, CTO, The Open Group

Hiroki Habuka, Deputy Director for Global Digital Governance, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan (METI)

Regine Deleu, General Manager (Digital Architecture), Auckland Transport, Govt of New Zealand

Patrick Kelly, Product Leader, Chevron

Kartik Ravel, Senior Director, Digital Transformation Services, Fujitsu

Dr. Che Haiping, Senior Vice President, Chief Digital Transformation Officer, Huawei Technologies

Additional key topics of discussion include:

The Role of Standards in a Data Economy – On Tuesday, J. Satyanarayana, Chief Advisor, C4IR India, World Economic Forum Member, Advisory Board, Global Forum on Cyber Expertise (GFCE), Netherlands, will discuss how the use of standards spanning the entire data lifecycle becomes a strategic imperative to accelerate the transition to a data and a digital economy

Standards in Action: TOGAF, Open FAIR, Open Agile Architecture – On Tuesday, Peter Haviland, Chief Information and Operating Officer, Angle Finance, will recount some hits and misses over the past 15 years contributing to and using The Open Group standards

Product Integrity and Global Supply Chain Security – On Wednesday, Joanne Woytek, NASA SEWP Program Director, will provide a synopsis of key factors in Supply Chain Risk Management for Acquisition of IT solutions by the US Government with applicability to similar Global market acquisition activities

A Data-Driven Approach to Environmental Footprint and Sustainability: How Open Footprint impacts GHG Alignment – In various regional sessions, a panel of Open Footprint™ Forum (OFP) experts will discuss why there is a business imperative to address the challenges and current gaps additionally with an overview of what are the global and local challenges followed by what OFP is aiming to address

Agenda and registration details can be found here.

-ENDS-

About The Open Group

The Open Group is a global consortium that enables the achievement of business objectives through technology standards. Our diverse membership of more than 850 organizations includes customers, systems and solutions suppliers, tool vendors, integrators, academics, and consultants across multiple industries. Further information on The Open Group can be found at www.opengroup.org.

Contacts

Meghan Marks



Senior Programme Manager, Hotwire



UKOpengroup@hotwirepr.com