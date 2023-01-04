The Next Solutions Group Hires Veteran ABC News Senior Producer Lauren Pearle as Senior Vice President, Content and Issues Management

AUSTIN, Texas & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Next Solutions Group (NSG) announced today that it has named Lauren Pearle as Senior Vice President, Content and Issues Management. Pearle was most recently a Senior Producer at ABC News Live Prime, the network’s flagship streaming newscast. She is located at NSG’s New York City office, supporting clients across the globe, and reports to Justin Blum, Managing Director, Content and Issues Management of The Next Solutions Group.





“We are absolutely thrilled to have Lauren join our NSG team,” said Raymond F. Kerins Jr., Chief Executive Officer of The Next Solutions Group. “Lauren’s strong combination of skills — developed as a senior producer, working on investigations, and as a litigation attorney — offer our clients a unique perspective in corporate reputation and issues management.”

As a member of NSG’s senior leadership team, Pearle joins a group of highly experienced professionals that includes Blum, a former Senior Editor and Reporter at Bloomberg News and the Washington Post, Michael Harley, former National Security Agency and military intelligence officer, and Dan Childs, a former Managing Editor at ABC News and Director of External Communications at Bayer U.S. Each member of the team brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to NSG’s priority focus areas of corporate reputation, issues management, business intelligence, and cybersecurity.

“I am honored and thrilled to join The Next Solutions Group and to work with such an accomplished group of experienced professionals. It is an exceptional opportunity to be a part of a team where everyone brings valuable insights from diverse experiences,” Pearle said. “I look forward to applying my experience and knowledge toward the goal of protecting and advancing the reputation of NSG’s partners.”

Prior to ABC News Live Prime, Pearle was a producer with the ABC News Investigations Unit, reporting on the White House, government agencies, Congress, the Justice Department, and the U.S. Supreme Court for all network shows and platforms. She was also a producer with ABC’s Law & Justice Unit, covering a wide spectrum of legal issues as well as business, consumer, political, and breaking news stories. In addition, she was the Senior Editorial Producer for PBS’ Firing Line with Margaret Hoover. Before becoming a journalist, Pearle was a litigator with Sidley Austin LLP and Davis & Gilbert LLP, handling commercial disputes for media, pharmaceutical, financial, and telecommunications companies.

Pearle holds a law degree from Georgetown University Law Center, a master’s degree from Georgetown’s School of Foreign Service, and a BA, magna cum laude, from Amherst College.

About The Next Solutions Group



The Next Solutions Group specializes in corporate reputation/issues management, business intelligence, and cybersecurity and is a member of The Next Practices Group (NPG).

NSG’s senior team of professionals has a broad range of experience in business, government, and journalism. We have supported C-suite executives, top government officials, military, and non-profit leaders.

We protect and advance our clients’ reputation while ensuring alignment with organizational objectives. We support and coach executives and leaders in preparation for engagement with key audiences, including investors, employees, regulators, and journalists. At a time when companies and their leaders are coming under relentless assault online, we monitor the clear, deep, and dark web to protect their safety and reputation.

We represent multinational companies in sectors including healthcare, technology, consumer goods and financial services. Our senior leaders are engaged. We do the day-to-day work. We have engaged with companies that have been under investigations by various governmental agencies, including the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission. We have worked on class action lawsuits, executive issues/transitions, corporate layoffs, anti-corporate activism, and cyber/ransomware attacks. Our work has also included M&A, regulatory and product issues such as recalls.

NPG is a founder-driven consortium of firms that form common teams to create perpetual competitive advantage and value for clients. The group’s combined expertise in leading organizations and in the key disciplines of data science, technology, digital media, issues management, cybersecurity, and marketing communications powers new models and a new approach to doing business.

Contacts

Madeline Brew



The Next Solutions Group



madeline.brew@nextpracticegroup.com

732-207-9917