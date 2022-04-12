The Next Solutions Group Hires Dan Childs as Managing Director, Head of Global Media Engagement

AUSTIN, Texas & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#corporatereputation–The Next Solutions Group (NSG) announced today that it has named Dan Childs as Managing Director, Head of Global Media Engagement. Childs was most recently Senior Vice President of Healthcare Media Relations at Porter Novelli based in New York City.

Childs will begin his new position on April 11th. He will be located in NSG’s New York office, supporting clients across the globe and will report directly to Raymond F. Kerins Jr., Chief Executive Officer of The Next Solutions Group.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Dan join our NSG senior leadership team,” said Raymond F. Kerins Jr., Chief Executive Officer of The Next Solutions Group. “Dan’s strong combination of experiences as a senior journalist at ABC News, along with his strong corporate experiences at Bayer and his consultancy experiences, offers our client partners a unique perspective in corporate reputation and issues management.”

As a member of NSG’s senior leadership team, Childs joins a group of highly experienced professionals that are renowned in each of NSG’s priority focused areas including corporate reputation/issues management, business intelligence, and cybersecurity.

“I am honored and thrilled to join the senior leadership team at The Next Solutions Group. To work alongside such a stellar group of experienced professionals, each of whom brings valuable insights from their experience across both public and private sectors, is a rare and phenomenal opportunity,” said Childs. “Now more than ever, companies need the new ways of thinking and the novel approaches to earned media and issues management that allow them to be prepared to navigate today’s significant communications challenges. The combined expertise of teams like this one makes such thinking and approaches possible. As a former journalist and current PR professional, I look forward to applying my experiences and knowledge toward the goal of protecting and advancing the reputation of NSG’s partners.”

Prior to Porter Novelli, Childs was director of external communications for Bayer Corporation LLC. Kerins previously hired Childs from ABC News where he spent over 11 years and was Managing Editor of ABC News’s Medical Unit.

He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a master’s degree in Medical Journalism and from Wake Forest University with a bachelor’s degree in Biology.

The Next Solutions Group specializes in corporate reputation/issues management, business intelligence, and cybersecurity and is a member of The Next Practices Group (NPG). NPG is a founder-driven consortium of firms that form common teams to create perpetual competitive advantage and value for clients. The group’s combined expertise in leading organizations and in the key disciplines of data science, technology, digital media, issues management, cybersecurity, and marketing communications powers new models and a new approach to doing business. The Next Practices Group is comprised of leaders from The Bliss Group, The Next Practice, Brain+Trust Partners, CHANGEx, Ringer Sciences, Rocket Sauce Media Labs, Victory CTO and The Next Solutions Group.

