The New York Stock Exchange Plans to Extend Weekday Trading on its NYSE Arca Equities Exchange to 22 Hours a Day

Will support the global, exchange-based trading of all U.S.-listed equity products

Extended-hours trades to be cleared by DTCC

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced plans to extend weekday trading on its NYSE Arca equities exchange to 22 hours a day.





The extended trading would take place from 1:30 am to 11:30 pm Eastern Time on all weekdays, excluding holidays, subject to regulatory approval. The NYSE will also seek support for extended trading from the U.S. securities information processors. NYSE Group’s NYSE Arca is a fully electronic exchange that ranks as the top U.S. exchange for listing and trading exchange-traded funds. All U.S.-listed stocks, ETFs and closed-end funds would be available for trading on NYSE Arca during the 22-hour weekday sessions.

“The NYSE’s initiative to extend U.S. equity trading to 22 hours a day, 5 days a week underscores the strength of our U.S. capital markets and growing demand for our listed securities around the world,” said Kevin Tyrrell, Head of Markets, New York Stock Exchange. “As the steward of the U.S. capital markets, the NYSE is pleased to lead the way in enabling exchange-based trading for our U.S.-listed companies and funds to investors in time zones across the globe.”

The NYSE plans to file updated rules with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the extended trading. Trades taking place on NYSE Arca during these additional extended hours will continue to be cleared by the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, which recently announced plans to extend its hours of operation.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE’s futures, equity, and options exchanges – including the New York Stock Exchange – and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world’s largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

