The New York Knicks and Squarespace Announce Fifth Annual “Make It Awards” Highlighting Local Businesses

The Initiative Helps Businesses “Make It” By Awarding $30,000 Grant and Marketing Assets

Rebecca Haarlow, Monica McNutt, Josue De Paz, Jack Settleman and Andre Wagner Join This Year’s Judging Panel

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The New York Knicks and Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP), the website building and ecommerce platform, today announced the kickoff of the fifth annual “Make It Awards,” a program that provides select tri-state area businesses with funds and exposure to take their businesses to the next level. Each of the winning businesses, four in total, will be provided with a $30,000 grant, a one-year subscription for Squarespace, use of select Squarespace marketing inventory including a yearly Unfold Pro subscription, a feature segment on MSG Networks, and more.

To apply for the “Make It Awards,” applicants must provide details about their business, their inspiration for becoming an entrepreneur, how the business supports their community, and a plan for how they would utilize the funds. Starting today and through February 10, 2022 interested participants can apply for this initiative on www.makeitawards.com.

The 2022 judging panel will consist of MSG Networks sportscasters Rebecca Haarlow and Monica McNutt, last year’s recipient and First Tech Fund CEO & Co-Founder Josue De Paz, Jack Settleman of SnapBack Sports, and Photographer Andre Wagner. Additionally, Squarespace Founder and CEO Anthony Casalena will return as a judge for a fifth year.

“ Supporting the growth of small businesses and creators in our community continues to be a priority for Squarespace,” said Anthony Casalena, Founder and CEO of Squarespace. “ Year after year we continue to be inspired by the innovation and resilience of our local community and we are proud to be able to give back to tri-state area entrepreneurs with the fifth year of the Make It Awards, having awarded nearly $500,000 in grants since we started the program with MSG Sports and The New York Knicks in 2018.”

The four winners will be notified in March. The $30,000 grant is inspired by an investment that Squarespace Founder and CEO Anthony Casalena received from his parents to launch the company in 2003. The New York Knicks and Squarespace’s continued support of this initiative reaffirms the commitment both organizations have to giving back and making a difference in their communities.

“ I look forward to participating in the Make It Awards program and learning about so many special local businesses in the tri-state area,” said MSG Network’s Monica McNutt. “ This is a great opportunity for these entrepreneurs to elevate their future success. We recognize and appreciate their hard work and we are dedicated to giving back to them for their contributions to the community.”

Previous “Make It Awards” winners include It’s From The Sole, based in Brooklyn, NY, IV Comfort Solutions, based in Fairfield, CT, Open Style Lab, based in Great Neck, NY, Just Soul Catering, based in Queens, NY, Dollaride, based in Brooklyn, NY as well as Farm.One & The Lead Athletics, based in New York, NY.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) (NYSE: MSGS) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, an NBA 2K League franchise. MSG Sports also operates two professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. More information is available at www.msgsports.com.

About Squarespace

Squarespace (NYSE: SQSP) is the all-in-one platform with everything to sell anything, providing customers in approximately 200 countries and territories with all the tools they need to sell physical products, digital content, classes, appointments, reservations and more. Powered by best-in-class design for a consistent brand experience across all touchpoints, our suite of fully integrated products enables anyone to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, ecommerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, along with tools for managing a social media presence with Unfold and hospitality business management via Tock. Squarespace’s team of more than 1,500 is headquartered in downtown New York City, with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon, Los Angeles, California and Chicago, Illinois. For more information, visit www.squarespace.com.

