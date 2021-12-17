The “Masters of Horror” Collection Welcomes Pinhead with Unique NFT and Physical Art Release on December 16

New NFT unlocks exclusive rewards, upgrades, and ongoing utility across an interconnected metaverse of iconic horror characters

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Masters of HorrorTM is coming to tear your soul – and the blockchain – apart with a series of NFTs based on the HellraiserTM franchise, highlighted by the malevolent PinheadTM which will drop on December 16. The first in a series of generative NFT collections honoring legendary horror films and characters as imagined by leading horror visionaries and artists, each Masters of Horror NFT also grants ongoing rewards and future benefits that can be accessed through the proprietary Boss Wallet.

For more details on the drop, visit: www.MastersofHorror.com.

Pinhead and the twisted Cenobites arrive from another realm, launching the Masters of Horror collection. Angels to some and demons to others, Pinhead has been featured in multiple movies as well as an upcoming series now in development at HBO. The Pinhead NFT features original artwork from Hollywood concept artist Miles Teves that has been commissioned exclusively for the project. A limited number of 10,000 unique versions of the artwork will be created as part of the Pinhead drop.

As with all Masters of Horror NFTs, owners of Pinhead will be rewarded with each NFT unlocking a high-quality archival-quality Giclée print based on the artwork. Each NFT unlocks one of ten different versions of the Giclée print that is tied directly to the rarity of the NFT that is owned. Every physical print will be produced by the genre art experts at Creature Features, with signed copies including Certificates of Authenticity from VIP Auctions, a leader in entertainment prop auctions and collectable provenance.

“This project represents the first merging of new technology with existing collectables around a franchise boasting one of the most iconic horror characters ever conceived,” said Master of Horror’s Michael Eisenberg. “The Pinhead NFT will not only provide owners with a unique variant of this definitive artwork, it also functions as a ‘golden ticket’ that entitles the initial purchaser to receive a coveted numbered art print at no additional cost.”

Future benefits that can be unlocked with the Pinhead NFT include ongoing enhancements that can be added to the NFT, including selected voice lines from Doug Bradley, the actor reprising the role he originally portrayed Pinhead in all his terrifying glory across multiple Hellraiser films.

“I am delighted to have this opportunity to re-visit an old friend, and I look forward to working with the Masters of Horror team on this exciting new project,” explained Bradley. “A few more sights to show you, perhaps…”

Fans can begin their collection immediately by going to www.MastersofHorror.com and downloading the Boss Wallet for free. Each Boss Wallet will include a special deposit of 1,000 Boss Tokens that can be redeemed immediately for a FREE Lament Configuration Puzzle Box NFT while supplies last.

The Pinhead NFT launches to the public on December 16th on the Masters of Horror website at www.mastersofhorror.com as well as secondary marketplaces.

About Boss Protocol

Boss Protocol is a digital entertainment company that works directly with leading entertainment, media, and gaming brand leaders to deliver original content and merchandise powered by the blockchain. The company is currently kickstarting new projects using NFT collectibles that can be redeemed for both physical and digital memorabilia.

About Moonwalk

Moonwalk is the NFT platform for online brands and communities. Moonwalk’s blockchain-powered loyalty programs enable brands, creators and sports teams to create their own Web3 economies. The Moonwalk platform drives engagement and revenue by interconnecting rewards and payments across a brand’s digital ecosystem, from social to content and shopping.

About Creature Features

Creature Features toasts its 30th year of celebrating the best in fantastic cinema with more cast & crew reunion screenings, award-winning books and soundtracks, art gallery exhibits and auctions of props, costumes, movie posters and other rare collectibles.

About VIP Partnership Group

VIP Partnership Group is a leading asset management company specializing in screen used memorabilia and collectible items from the world’s largest entertainment brands. Since 2003, VIP has authenticated, cataloged, managed and sold thousands of original props, costumes and artwork from more than 450 television, streaming and feature film productions.

Hellraiser and Pinhead and the Pinhead character are TM and/or © 1987, 2021 of Park Avenue Entertainment, LLC. All rights reserved.

