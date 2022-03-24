The Marygold Companies to Participate in Maxim Group’s 2022 Virtual Growth Conference

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSE American: MGLD), a diversified global holding firm, today announced that Nicholas Gerber, Chief Executive Officer, and David Neibert, Chief Operations Officer, will present at Maxim Group’s 2022 Virtual Growth Conference, March 28-30, 2022.

Marygold’s presentation will be accessible on demand, any time during the three days of the conference on Maxim Group’s M-Vest platform: Click Here to Reserve your seat.

About The Marygold Companies

The Marygold Companies, Inc. (formerly, Concierge Technologies, Inc.), originally founded in 1996 and repositioned as a global holding firm in 2015, currently has operating subsidiaries in financial services, food manufacturing, printing, security systems and beauty products. Offices and manufacturing operations are in the U.S., New Zealand, U.K., and Canada. For more information, visit www.themarygoldcompanies.com.

