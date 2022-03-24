Home Business Wire The Marygold Companies to Participate in Maxim Group’s 2022 Virtual Growth Conference
Business Wire

The Marygold Companies to Participate in Maxim Group’s 2022 Virtual Growth Conference

di Business Wire

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSE American: MGLD), a diversified global holding firm, today announced that Nicholas Gerber, Chief Executive Officer, and David Neibert, Chief Operations Officer, will present at Maxim Group’s 2022 Virtual Growth Conference, March 28-30, 2022.

Marygold’s presentation will be accessible on demand, any time during the three days of the conference on Maxim Group’s M-Vest platform: Click Here to Reserve your seat.

About The Marygold Companies

The Marygold Companies, Inc. (formerly, Concierge Technologies, Inc.), originally founded in 1996 and repositioned as a global holding firm in 2015, currently has operating subsidiaries in financial services, food manufacturing, printing, security systems and beauty products. Offices and manufacturing operations are in the U.S., New Zealand, U.K., and Canada. For more information, visit www.themarygoldcompanies.com.

Contacts

Media and Investors
Roger S. Pondel

PondelWilkinson Inc.

310-279-5980

rpondel@pondel.com

Contact the Company
Nicholas Gerber, CEO

949-429-5370

ngerber@themarygoldcompanies.com

Articoli correlati

altafiber Named as Exclusive Wi-Fi Provider for the Cincinnati Bengals and Paul Brown Stadium

Business Wire Business Wire -
CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Cincinnati Bengals and altafiber today announced a partnership that will deliver a state-of-the-art, fiber-enabled Wi-Fi network at...
Continua a leggere

Cirrus Streaming Launches New Interactive Streaming App for Broadcasters Worldwide

Business Wire Business Wire -
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#broadcastertools--Cirrus Streaming, a global streaming provider for broadcasters, launches its latest native streaming app for radio...
Continua a leggere

Elevate’s Center for the New Middle Class Partners with the University of Georgia to Analyze Challenges of Household Finance

Business Wire Business Wire -
FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE: ELVT) (“Elevate” or “Company”), a leading tech-enabled provider of innovative and responsible...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Cirrus Streaming Launches New Interactive Streaming App for Broadcasters Worldwide

Business Wire