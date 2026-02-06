The Marygold Companies Reports Financial Results For its Second Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31, 2025

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Marygold Companies, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE American: MGLD), a global holding firm with a focus on financial services, today reported financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2025, amounted to $7.6 million, compared with the prior year period, when revenues were $8.0 million and which also included $0.6 million from Brigadier Security Systems (2000) Ltd. (“Brigadier”), a wholly owned subsidiary that was sold in July 2025 for $2.5 million. The Company’s net loss for the quarter was $0.6 million as compared with a net loss of $1.7 million for the second quarter of the prior fiscal year. The $1.1 million improvement in performance, or a loss of $0.01 per share as compared with $0.04 per share, is attributed to significant expense reductions in the fintech development and marketing expenses, along with the elimination of interest-bearing debt service.

Revenue for the six months ended December 31, 2025, totaled $14.6 million, compared with $15.9 million for the prior year period, which included $1.3 million from Brigadier. The Company’s net loss for the first half of fiscal year 2026 was $0.9 million compared to a net loss of $3.3 million in the prior year period. The improvement from posting a net loss of $0.08 per share a year ago to a net loss of $0.02 per share for the most recent period is attributed to the same factors as experienced in the three-month results, coupled with a $0.5 million gain on the sale of Brigadier.

Marygold’s balance sheet remained strong at the close of the fiscal 2026 second quarter. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to $4.1 million, with total assets of $27.8 million, total stockholders’ equity of $22.7 million and no debt.

“Results for the second quarter showed marked improvement over the prior year period, reflecting strategies management has taken to sharply reduce operating losses. We curtailed further development costs of our proprietary mobile fintech app and closely controlled expenses throughout the Company,” said David Neibert, Chief Operations Officer. “During the second quarter, we were pleased to have launched a new ETF (Ticker: WTIB) that is now trading on the NYSE Arca exchange. We are also assessing the viability of our mobile fintech app in the U.K., which showed modest growth during the quarter. We are pleased to report that our Original Sprout subsidiary was profitable for the second consecutive quarter, which was something we did not see last year. Management is dedicated to continuing these steps toward profitable operations on a consolidated basis throughout this fiscal year.”

Nicholas Gerber, Chief Executive Officer, added, “Our focus remains on growing in the financial services sector, which we know well and believe provides scalable, recurring revenue and strong long-term growth, driven by data, technology and customer trust. Concentrating our resources in financial services allows us to leverage our core capabilities, while adding value and maximizing long-term returns for our shareholders.”

Business Units

The Company’s USCF Investments subsidiary, https://www.uscfinvestments.com/, acquired in 2016 and based in Walnut Creek, Calif., serves as manager, operator or investment adviser to 16 exchange traded products, structured as limited partnerships or investment trusts that issue shares trading on the NYSE Arca.

Gourmet Foods, https://gourmetfoodsltd.co.nz/, acquired in 2015, is a commercial-scale bakery that produces and distributes iconic meat pies and pastries throughout New Zealand under the brand names Pat’s Pantry and Ponsonby Pies. Acquired by Gourmet Foods in 2020, Printstock Products Limited, https://www.printstock.co.nz, is a printer of specialized food wrappers and is located in Napier, New Zealand.

San Clemente, Calif.-based Original Sprout, www.originalsprout.com, acquired in 2017, produces a full line of hair and skin care products distributed throughout the U.S. and in many regions throughout the world.

Marygold & Co. (UK) Limited, https://marygoldandco.uk/, was established in the U.K. in 2021 and operates through two U.K.-based investment advisory business units: Marygold & Co Limited (fka/Tiger Financial and Asset Management), acquired in 2022, http://www.tfam.co.uk/, and Step-by-Step Financial Planners, acquired in 2024, https://www.sbsfp.co.uk/, that manage clients’ financial wealth across a diverse product range. They also offer individuals and businesses in the U.K. a mobile fintech app that provides a high interest rate on deposits and intuitive money management tools.

About The Marygold Companies, Inc.

The Marygold Companies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and repositioned as a global holding firm in 2015. The Company currently has operating subsidiaries in financial services, food manufacturing, printing, and beauty products, under the trade names USCF Investments, Marygold & Co., Step-By-Step Financial Planners, Marygold & Co. Limited, Gourmet Foods, Printstock Products, and Original Sprout, respectively. Offices and manufacturing operations are in the U.S., New Zealand, and the U.K. For more information, visit www.themarygoldcompanies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may” “will,” “could,” “should” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, positioning the Company for a return to operating profitability, involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Readers should refer to the further detail of the risks disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

 

THE MARYGOLD COMPANIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

December 31, 2025

 

June 30, 2025

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

4,122

 

$

5,005

 

Accounts receivable, net (of which $1,577 and $1,281, respectively, due from related parties)

 

 

2,276

 

 

2,361

 

Inventories

 

 

1,798

 

 

2,001

 

Prepaid income tax and tax receivable

 

 

1,144

 

 

783

 

Investments, at fair value

 

 

7,465

 

 

7,829

 

Other current assets

 

 

611

 

 

1,067

 

Total current assets

 

 

17,416

 

 

19,046

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restricted cash

 

 

12

 

 

63

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

440

 

 

1,038

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

1,003

 

 

984

 

Goodwill

 

 

2,270

 

 

2,481

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

903

 

 

1,029

 

Deferred tax assets, net

 

 

3,440

 

 

3,440

 

Other assets

 

 

2,315

 

 

2,339

 

Total assets

 

$

27,799

 

$

30,420

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

$

3,506

 

$

3,831

 

Lease liabilities, current portion

 

 

711

 

 

556

 

Advance from buyer

 

 

-

 

 

720

 

Purchase consideration payable, current portion

 

 

253

 

 

257

 

Notes payable, current portion

 

 

-

 

 

1,268

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

4,470

 

 

6,632

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

 

420

 

 

580

 

Deferred tax liabilities, net

 

 

221

 

 

221

 

Total long-term liabilities

 

 

641

 

 

801

 

Total liabilities

 

 

5,111

 

 

7,433

 

 

 

 

 

 

STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 50,000 shares authorized Series B: 13 shares issued and outstanding at both December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 900,000 shares authorized; 42,811 and 42,818 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively

 

 

42

 

 

42

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

15,276

 

 

15,167

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

104

 

 

(420

)

Retained earnings

 

 

7,266

 

 

8,198

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

22,688

 

 

22,987

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

27,799

 

$

30,420

 

 

THE MARYGOLD COMPANIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Six Months Ended

December 31,

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fund management - related party

 

$

4,565

 

 

$

4,685

 

 

$

8,894

 

 

$

9,276

 

Food products

 

 

1,651

 

 

 

1,688

 

 

 

3,407

 

 

 

3,510

 

Beauty products

 

 

1,159

 

 

 

832

 

 

 

1,830

 

 

 

1,430

 

Security systems

 

 

-

 

 

 

585

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,274

 

Financial services

 

 

268

 

 

 

214

 

 

 

476

 

 

 

423

 

Revenue

 

 

7,643

 

 

 

8,004

 

 

 

14,607

 

 

 

15,913

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

1,987

 

 

 

2,076

 

 

 

3,586

 

 

 

4,203

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

 

5,656

 

 

 

5,928

 

 

 

11,021

 

 

 

11,710

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and compensation

 

 

2,622

 

 

 

2,947

 

 

 

5,091

 

 

 

6,094

 

General and administrative expense

 

 

1,700

 

 

 

2,361

 

 

 

3,755

 

 

 

4,926

 

Fund operations

 

 

1,450

 

 

 

1,566

 

 

 

2,976

 

 

 

2,978

 

Marketing and advertising

 

 

459

 

 

 

738

 

 

 

944

 

 

 

1,407

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

56

 

 

 

142

 

 

 

150

 

 

 

301

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

6,287

 

 

 

7,754

 

 

 

12,916

 

 

 

15,706

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(631

)

 

 

(1,826

)

 

 

(1,895

)

 

 

(3,996

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and dividend income

 

 

127

 

 

 

1,064

 

 

 

212

 

 

 

1,215

 

Interest expense

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(362

)

 

 

(70

)

 

 

(393

)

Gain on sale of Brigadier

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

521

 

 

 

-

 

Other (expense) income, net

 

 

(59

)

 

 

(1,105

)

 

 

159

 

 

 

(1,124

)

Total other income (expense), net

 

 

67

 

 

 

(403

)

 

 

822

 

 

 

(302

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss before income taxes

 

 

(564

)

 

 

(2,229

)

 

 

(1,073

)

 

 

(4,298

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

 

 

(12

)

 

 

482

 

 

 

141

 

 

 

966

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(576

)

 

$

(1,747

)

 

$

(932

)

 

$

(3,332

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares of common stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

 

42,863

 

 

 

40,863

 

 

 

42,951

 

 

 

40,855

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per common share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

$

(0.01

)

 

$

(0.04

)

 

$

(0.02

)

 

$

(0.08

)

 


