The Marygold Companies Reports Financial Results For its Second Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31, 2025

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Marygold Companies, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE American: MGLD), a global holding firm with a focus on financial services, today reported financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025.
Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2025, amounted to $7.6 million, compared with the prior year period, when revenues were $8.0 million and which also included $0.6 million from Brigadier Security Systems (2000) Ltd. (“Brigadier”), a wholly owned subsidiary that was sold in July 2025 for $2.5 million. The Company’s net loss for the quarter was $0.6 million as compared with a net loss of $1.7 million for the second quarter of the prior fiscal year. The $1.1 million improvement in performance, or a loss of $0.01 per share as compared with $0.04 per share, is attributed to significant expense reductions in the fintech development and marketing expenses, along with the elimination of interest-bearing debt service.
Revenue for the six months ended December 31, 2025, totaled $14.6 million, compared with $15.9 million for the prior year period, which included $1.3 million from Brigadier. The Company’s net loss for the first half of fiscal year 2026 was $0.9 million compared to a net loss of $3.3 million in the prior year period. The improvement from posting a net loss of $0.08 per share a year ago to a net loss of $0.02 per share for the most recent period is attributed to the same factors as experienced in the three-month results, coupled with a $0.5 million gain on the sale of Brigadier.
Marygold’s balance sheet remained strong at the close of the fiscal 2026 second quarter. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to $4.1 million, with total assets of $27.8 million, total stockholders’ equity of $22.7 million and no debt.
“Results for the second quarter showed marked improvement over the prior year period, reflecting strategies management has taken to sharply reduce operating losses. We curtailed further development costs of our proprietary mobile fintech app and closely controlled expenses throughout the Company,” said David Neibert, Chief Operations Officer. “During the second quarter, we were pleased to have launched a new ETF (Ticker: WTIB) that is now trading on the NYSE Arca exchange. We are also assessing the viability of our mobile fintech app in the U.K., which showed modest growth during the quarter. We are pleased to report that our Original Sprout subsidiary was profitable for the second consecutive quarter, which was something we did not see last year. Management is dedicated to continuing these steps toward profitable operations on a consolidated basis throughout this fiscal year.”
Nicholas Gerber, Chief Executive Officer, added, “Our focus remains on growing in the financial services sector, which we know well and believe provides scalable, recurring revenue and strong long-term growth, driven by data, technology and customer trust. Concentrating our resources in financial services allows us to leverage our core capabilities, while adding value and maximizing long-term returns for our shareholders.”
Business Units
The Company’s USCF Investments subsidiary, https://www.uscfinvestments.com/, acquired in 2016 and based in Walnut Creek, Calif., serves as manager, operator or investment adviser to 16 exchange traded products, structured as limited partnerships or investment trusts that issue shares trading on the NYSE Arca.
Gourmet Foods, https://gourmetfoodsltd.co.nz/, acquired in 2015, is a commercial-scale bakery that produces and distributes iconic meat pies and pastries throughout New Zealand under the brand names Pat’s Pantry and Ponsonby Pies. Acquired by Gourmet Foods in 2020, Printstock Products Limited, https://www.printstock.co.nz, is a printer of specialized food wrappers and is located in Napier, New Zealand.
San Clemente, Calif.-based Original Sprout, www.originalsprout.com, acquired in 2017, produces a full line of hair and skin care products distributed throughout the U.S. and in many regions throughout the world.
Marygold & Co. (UK) Limited, https://marygoldandco.uk/, was established in the U.K. in 2021 and operates through two U.K.-based investment advisory business units: Marygold & Co Limited (fka/Tiger Financial and Asset Management), acquired in 2022, http://www.tfam.co.uk/, and Step-by-Step Financial Planners, acquired in 2024, https://www.sbsfp.co.uk/, that manage clients’ financial wealth across a diverse product range. They also offer individuals and businesses in the U.K. a mobile fintech app that provides a high interest rate on deposits and intuitive money management tools.
About The Marygold Companies, Inc.
The Marygold Companies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and repositioned as a global holding firm in 2015. The Company currently has operating subsidiaries in financial services, food manufacturing, printing, and beauty products, under the trade names USCF Investments, Marygold & Co., Step-By-Step Financial Planners, Marygold & Co. Limited, Gourmet Foods, Printstock Products, and Original Sprout, respectively. Offices and manufacturing operations are in the U.S., New Zealand, and the U.K. For more information, visit www.themarygoldcompanies.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may” “will,” “could,” “should” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, positioning the Company for a return to operating profitability, involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Readers should refer to the further detail of the risks disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.
THE MARYGOLD COMPANIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
December 31, 2025
June 30, 2025
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
4,122
$
5,005
Accounts receivable, net (of which $1,577 and $1,281, respectively, due from related parties)
2,276
2,361
Inventories
1,798
2,001
Prepaid income tax and tax receivable
1,144
783
Investments, at fair value
7,465
7,829
Other current assets
611
1,067
Total current assets
17,416
19,046
Restricted cash
12
63
Property and equipment, net
440
1,038
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,003
984
Goodwill
2,270
2,481
Intangible assets, net
903
1,029
Deferred tax assets, net
3,440
3,440
Other assets
2,315
2,339
Total assets
$
27,799
$
30,420
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
3,506
$
3,831
Lease liabilities, current portion
711
556
Advance from buyer
-
720
Purchase consideration payable, current portion
253
257
Notes payable, current portion
-
1,268
Total current liabilities
4,470
6,632
Lease liabilities, net of current portion
420
580
Deferred tax liabilities, net
221
221
Total long-term liabilities
641
801
Total liabilities
5,111
7,433
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 50,000 shares authorized Series B: 13 shares issued and outstanding at both December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025
-
-
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 900,000 shares authorized; 42,811 and 42,818 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively
42
42
Additional paid-in capital
15,276
15,167
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
104
(420
)
Retained earnings
7,266
8,198
Total stockholders’ equity
22,688
22,987
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
27,799
$
30,420
THE MARYGOLD COMPANIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Six Months Ended
December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenue
Fund management - related party
$
4,565
$
4,685
$
8,894
$
9,276
Food products
1,651
1,688
3,407
3,510
Beauty products
1,159
832
1,830
1,430
Security systems
-
585
-
1,274
Financial services
268
214
476
423
Revenue
7,643
8,004
14,607
15,913
Cost of revenue
1,987
2,076
3,586
4,203
Gross profit
5,656
5,928
11,021
11,710
Operating expense
Salaries and compensation
2,622
2,947
5,091
6,094
General and administrative expense
1,700
2,361
3,755
4,926
Fund operations
1,450
1,566
2,976
2,978
Marketing and advertising
459
738
944
1,407
Depreciation and amortization
56
142
150
301
Total operating expenses
6,287
7,754
12,916
15,706
Loss from operations
(631
)
(1,826
)
(1,895
)
(3,996
)
Other income (expense):
Interest and dividend income
127
1,064
212
1,215
Interest expense
(1
)
(362
)
(70
)
(393
)
Gain on sale of Brigadier
-
-
521
-
Other (expense) income, net
(59
)
(1,105
)
159
(1,124
)
Total other income (expense), net
67
(403
)
822
(302
)
Loss before income taxes
(564
)
(2,229
)
(1,073
)
(4,298
)
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(12
)
482
141
966
Net loss
$
(576
)
$
(1,747
)
$
(932
)
$
(3,332
)
Weighted average shares of common stock
Basic and diluted
42,863
40,863
42,951
40,855
Net loss per common share
Basic and diluted
$
(0.01
)
$
(0.04
)
$
(0.02
)
$
(0.08
)
Contacts
Media and investors, for more Information, contact:
Roger S. Pondel
PondelWilkinson Inc.
310-279-5965
rpondel@pondel.com
Contact the Company:
David Neibert, Chief Operations Officer
949-218-8542
dneibert@themarygoldcompanies.com