The LYCRA Company Showcases Sustainable and Durable Fibers at Kingpins New York

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The LYCRA Company, a global leader in developing durable and sustainable fiber and technology solutions for the apparel industry, today announced it is exhibiting innovations for denim and performance non-denim wovens at Kingpins New York, booth 8 in the yellow area. The invitation-only trade show takes place January 11-12 at Pier 36 / Basketball City.





The LYCRA Company is launching LYCRA® lastingFIT 2.0 technology at Kingpins, the latest innovation in its LYCRA® XTRA LIFE™ brand portfolio. This technology delivers elevated functionality in a sustainable fiber made from recycled fibers. Benefits include a range of stretch levels, long-lasting recovery, a soft hand, and an authentic denim look.

“Consumers are concerned about reducing their environmental footprint and are increasingly investing in higher quality, more durable garments,” said Ebru Ozaydin, The LYCRA Company’s strategic marketing director, denim and ready-to-wear. “Longer-lasting fibers can contribute to extended garment wear life so we are pleased to showcase fabrics and samples featuring LYCRA® lastingFIT 2.0 technology that provide durability and sustainable benefits which are so valued in today’s marketplace.”

The LYCRA Company is also responding to another important consumer need with LYCRA® ADAPTIV fiber, a patent-pending polymer that offers consumers a liberating wearing experience with its soft and easy stretch that adapts to meet the wearer’s functional needs, whether at rest or in motion. Jeans and woven pants made with this spandex fiber offer a wider fit window to accommodate different genders and body shapes and enable inclusive sizing.

“Digital fashion has inspired our storytelling about LYCRA® ADAPTIV fiber for wovens in our booth,” said Ozaydin. “Computer-generated imagery and physical garments are brought together to demonstrate how revolutionary LYCRA® ADAPTIV fiber is for denim. We’re showing brands and retailers how virtual assets can help them connect with consumers—especially tech-savvy Gen Z—while also informing them about the key fiber benefits to drive sales.”

On display at the show include mill collaborations with Naveena Denim and Sapphire Finishing that feature LYCRA® lastingFIT 2.0 technology. New Resolutions, The LYCRA Company’s collaborative collection with Naveena Denim, explores new solutions to design future-fit sustainable denim. The Company’s collaboration with Sapphire Finishing Mills Limited, Crossroads, is inspired by the great outdoors and future utility trends. This collaboration includes LYCRA® EcoMade fiber, and focuses on timeless designs that offer performance, versatility, longevity, and thermal comfort.

The LYCRA Company innovates and produces fiber and technology solutions for the apparel and personal care industries. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, The LYCRA Company is recognized worldwide for its innovative products, technical expertise, sustainable solutions, and unmatched marketing support. The LYCRA Company owns leading consumer and trade brands: LYCRA®, LYCRA HyFit®, LYCRA® T400®, COOLMAX®, THERMOLITE®, ELASPAN®, SUPPLEX®, and TACTEL®. The LYCRA Company’s legacy stretches back to 1958 with the invention of the original spandex yarn, LYCRA® fiber. Today, The LYCRA Company focuses on adding value to its customers’ products by developing unique innovations designed to meet the consumer’s need for comfort and lasting performance. For more information, visit www.thelycracompany.com.

LYCRA® and LYCRA® XTRA LIFE™ are trademarks of The LYCRA Company.

