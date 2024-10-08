The Life Science Industry Moves Beyond Compensation Surveys with Compa Announcing Its Latest Expansion

Compa Brings Industry-Leading Compensation Data to Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Device Sectors





NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compa, the leading provider of software-delivered market data, announces its expansion into the life sciences industry. This is a key milestone in its mission to make compensation fair and competitive for everyone.

Building on its success in the technology sector, Compa now brings its platform to life sciences. The expansion leverages the strong parallels between these two industries: rapid innovation, fierce competition for technical talent, and fast-changing market conditions.

With its market intelligence platform providing employee benchmarks, offers-based market data, and equity intelligence, Compa helps life sciences companies shift away from legacy surveys. This shift automates data submissions, eliminating the subjective inconsistencies of self-reported market data. Compensation leaders can create ranges that reflect the market, spot shifts in sign-on bonus amounts and acceptance rates, and view equity participation for leading companies, analyzing compensation in ways not possible before. Compa presents a best-in-class privacy posture, adhering to strict GDPR requirements and exceeding antitrust standards.

“In an industry where innovation drives success, having access to accurate, up-to-date compensation data is essential,” said Charlie Franklin, Co-founder and CEO at Compa. “Our tech industry roots give us unique insight into life sciences – both sectors thrive on innovation, dynamic talent, and key talent hubs. By expanding into this field, we’re not just providing data – we’re transforming how comp teams make strategic talent decisions that will accelerate scientific breakthroughs and shape the future of the industry. I’m proud that our team is shaping the future of an industry so vital to human progress.”

Sydney Schaefer, Head of Global Compensation at Biogen, the leading biotechnology company, and a life sciences launch partner of Compa, shared, “Compa’s platform quickly became an essential part of our decision-making process, enabling us to make more informed and strategic compensation decisions. The platform’s ease of use, especially when it comes to getting data into the system and analyzing it from various angles, sets it apart from other tools in the market. It’s particularly valuable when assessing emerging skills or high-demand jobs in the market.”

About Compa

Compa is the leading provider of software-delivered market data transforming how enterprise compensation teams access and utilize market data. Its software automates data participation from HCM, ATS, and Stock admin systems, eliminating manual submissions and providing up-to-date benchmarks for cash, stock, and offer data. With industry-leading privacy standards and precise Multisource Matching, Compa empowers compensation professionals to make strategic decisions confidently. Experience the future of compensation intelligence with Compa and stay ahead of market trends.

