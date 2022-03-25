Home Business Wire The LGL Group, Inc. to Host 2021 Annual Earnings Call
The LGL Group, Inc. to Host 2021 Annual Earnings Call

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE American: LGL) (“LGL” or the “Company”) will host a conference call to review 2021 financial results on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 10:00 am (EDT). LGL’s 2021 results are expected to be filed on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) before the market opens on Monday, March 28, 2021, which will also available on the Company’s website.

Participants are invited to access the call by dialing (773) 305-6853 (Direct) or (888) 254-3590 (Toll-free) approximately fifteen minutes before the conference start time and providing the conference ID 9503778.

About The LGL Group, Inc.

The LGL Group, Inc., through its two principal subsidiaries MtronPTI and PTF, designs, manufactures and markets highly-engineered electronic components used to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits, and designs high performance frequency and time reference standards that form the basis for timing and synchronization in various applications.

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, the Company has additional design and manufacturing facilities in Yankton, South Dakota, Wakefield, Massachusetts and Noida, India, with local sales offices in Hong Kong and Austin, Texas.

For more information on the Company and its products and services, contact James Tivy at The LGL Group, Inc., 2525 Shader Rd., Orlando, Florida 32804, (407) 298-2000, or visit www.lglgroup.com and www.mtronpti.com.

James Tivy

The LGL Group, Inc.

jtivy@lglgroup.com
(407) 298-2000

