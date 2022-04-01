The Legal Community Has Spoken. NAM Voted a Top ADR Firm in the Nation. Again.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NAM (National Arbitration and Mediation) is proud to announce that it has been voted a top Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Provider in the United States by the 2022 National Law Journal Annual Best Of Survey for the ninth straight year. High honors also went to two of NAM’s distinguished neutrals: Hon. John P. DiBlasi, J.S.C. (Ret.) was recognized as a Top 3 Mediator in the nation for the ninth year in a row and Richard P. Byrne, Esq. earned the distinction of being a Top 3 Mediator in the country for the eighth year in a row.

Jason Brennan, NAM’s CEO stated, “We are truly honored that the legal community has selected NAM as a top ADR provider in the nation for the ninth straight year. For more than 30 years, NAM has been committed to delivering efficient and effective dispute resolution services and we are grateful for this continued track record of acknowledgement from our clients. We thank all those who voted and made this recognition possible.”

In addition to being chosen a top ADR provider in the nation, NAM was also ranked the #1 Online ADR Resource, the #1 Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Provider and the #1 Online CLE Provider, as voted by this year’s survey respondents. Through a combination of award-winning mediators and arbitrators, exceptional case management and industry leadership, NAM proudly serves as the ADR administrator of choice for the legal community.

To access the full edition of the 2022 National Law Journal Best of Survey, click here.

ABOUT NAM

NAM is a full-service provider of ADR services – supporting clients throughout the U.S. and in major cities around the world through a highly secure suite of onsite, virtual and hybrid forums. NAM is recognized for its superb customer service, market-leading technology and an exceptional panel of arbitrators and mediators. Throughout NAM’s 30-year history, the company has consistently earned prominent awards and recognitions. NAM ranks at the top of the ADR and Continuing Legal Education categories in numerous industry rankings, including the most recent surveys by the National Law Journal, Corporate Counsel and the New York Law Journal. NAM works with more than 10,000 commercial entities, including more than 50 percent of the Fortune 100 companies.

For more information about NAM and the 2022 National Law Journal Best Of Survey results and the methodology employed in compiling the results, please click here.

