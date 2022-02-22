Home Business Wire The ISDA AGM is Back in Person!
Business Wire

The ISDA AGM is Back in Person!

di Business Wire

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ESG–Join the International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc. (ISDA) at its 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Madrid from Tuesday May 10 until Thursday May 12, 2022.


Keynote speakers announced so far include:

  • Sam Bankman-Fried, Founder and CEO, FTX
  • Rostin Behnam, Chairman, US Commodity Futures Trading Commission
  • Pablo Hernández de Cos, Governor, Banco de España, Member, Governing Council of the European Central Bank and Chairman of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision
  • Klaas Knot, President of De Nederlandsche Bank and Chair of the Financial Stability Board
  • Verena Ross, Chair, European Securities and Markets Authority

More speakers to be announced in the coming weeks.

Accredited journalists are invited to attend the event and must register in advance.

Please send your name, affiliation and contact details to Lauren Springer at ldobbs@isda.org

The conference will include sessions on:

  • Crypto derivatives
  • Climate risk and ESG
  • Benchmark reform
  • Margin rules and collateral management
  • Digital documentation and reporting

Additional information on the conference, including an agenda, is available on the ISDA’s website. An updated agenda will be available in due course.

Journalists are invited to attend all social events, including the pre-conference welcome reception on Tuesday May 10 at Casino de Madrid at 7:30PM.

Please note that attendance at the evening events is granted on a strictly off-the-record basis and is for networking purposes only, not for reporting.

WHEN:

 

Conference sessions will be held on Wednesday May 11 – Thursday May 12, 2022. The pre-conference welcome reception is on Tuesday May 10 at 7:30PM.

   

 

WHERE:

 

Riu Plaza Espana

   

Calle Gran Vía, 84

 

28013 Madrid, Spain

Since 1985, ISDA has worked to make the global derivatives markets safer and more efficient. Today, ISDA has over 970 member institutions from 77 countries. These members comprise a broad range of derivatives market participants, including corporations, investment managers, government and supranational entities, insurance companies, energy and commodities firms, and international and regional banks. In addition to market participants, members also include key components of the derivatives market infrastructure, such as exchanges, intermediaries, clearing houses and repositories, as well as law firms, accounting firms and other service providers. Information about ISDA and its activities is available on the Association’s website: www.isda.org. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

All press attending this conference must register in advance.

Please send your name, affiliation, and contact details to Lauren Springer at ldobbs@isda.org

ISDA ® is a registered trademark of the International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc.

Contacts

Lauren (Dobbs) Springer

+1 212 901 6019 (o)

ldobbs@isda.org

Articoli correlati

IP Infusion Enables uGrid Network to Increase its Network Capacity and Deliver New Services in Under Three Months While Lowering Total Cost of Ownership

Business Wire Business Wire -
IP Infusion’s OcNOS® delivers seamless integration with deployment simplicity and quick time to market SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IP Infusion, a...
Continua a leggere

IP Infusion Enables uGrid Network to Increase its Network Capacity and Deliver New Services in Under Three Months While Lowering Total Cost of Ownership

Business Wire Business Wire -
IP Infusion’s OcNOS® delivers seamless integration with deployment simplicity and quick time to market SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IP Infusion, a...
Continua a leggere

MD7 to Bring Insight to Mobile World Congress Tower & Fibre Roundtable Live in Barcelona March 2

Business Wire Business Wire -
Wireless infrastructure consultancy to present with the first MWC panel on infrastructure addressing “Planning for the 5G Connected Era” ALLEN,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Riassunto: Radisys lancia la suite del software per l’IoT 5G

Business Wire