The IoT Community Announces Synadia as a Gold-level Corporate Member in its Elite IoT Ecosystem

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–The IoT CommunityTM (Internet of Things Community), the world’s largest community of CXOs and IoT professionals and practitioners, announces Synadia – The connective fabric for modern distributed systems has joined its elite IoT ecosystem as a gold-level corporate member. Derek Collison, Founder and CEO, Synadia, was also appointed to the IoT Community Advisory Board.

David Hill, Executive Director of the IoT Community: “We are excited to welcome Synadia to our IoT Community ecosystem as a gold-level corporate member, in addition to adding a tech pioneer in Derek Collison to our Advisory Board. The edge is at the forefront of the IoT Community’s focus and Synadia is significantly helping to transform the Edge of Things which makes this a great fit for our ecosystem. We look forward to working with the Synadia team, to accelerate the uptake and evolution of the industrial and enterprise edge.

From multicloud to microservices and event streaming, to modern cloud-native applications and Kubernetes, the future of technology is distributed computing and intelligence. Synadia makes the connective data fabric that enables this future — multi-cloud, multi-geo, edge aware, real-time, highly-available, scalable, persistent and secure.

Synadia NGS — Connecting the Edge of Things as-a-Service

NGS is a global, multi-cloud, multi-geo and extensible messaging and data streaming service, fully managed by Synadia. By connecting to NGS, enterprises can rapidly deploy distributed applications to a global customer base with strong security and encryption without configuring firewalls, load balancers or specific cloud infrastructure. Developers can also easily extend NGS to on-premise or edge environments while ensuring data privacy and support of GDPR requirements.

Synadia’s connective fabric is powered by NATS.io, a Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) sponsored project that is used by millions across the globe. An open source project with a large community, NATS is deployed in production in tens of thousands of environments by leading brands in finance, industrials, energy and online games. Synadia is the core maintainer of NATS.

Synadia’s solutions make cloud and intelligent edge computing easy with 100% cloud portability, ultra-low latency, and the flexibility to run in low resource environments with intermittent network connectivity making it the preferred platform for IoT and Edge developers across manufacturing, retail, healthcare, gaming and energy industries.

Dr. Tom Bradicich, Hewlett Packard Fellow, at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and IoT Community Advisory Board Chair: “We are pleased to have Synadia join us in the IoT Community, and welcome Derek Collison to the Advisory Board. We look forward to advancing our vision of an open, secure, and intelligent edge, collaborating across our IoT Community.”

Synadia’s corporate membership adds to the elite IoT Community ecosystem, composed of the biggest names in technology and household names across the IoT industry. Over the past 7 years, the IoT Community has engaged with industry leaders to create the most compelling and trusted thought leadership content in the IoT ecosystem.

Derek Collison, Founder & CEO, Synadia: “Becoming a gold member of the IoT Community is an honor for Synadia, and I am excited to join the IoT Community Advisory Board. Together, we can help share industry learnings and best practices at a core level on critical issues we see from industrial and enterprise IoT & edge deployments. I look forward to working with other community members to help create the framework for the IoT Community’s many IoT Center of Excellence initiatives.”

Also at the IoT Slam Live conference, Derek Collison, will deliver a spotlight Keynote address titled: Rethinking Connectivity – Hyper-Connectivity and the Intelligent Edge will drive innovation and push us to rethink how we connect the world’s digital systems services and devices.

About IoT Community (Internet of Things Community)

The IoT Community is the world’s largest CxO community of senior business leaders and IoT practitioners consisting of 30,000+ members. The function is to focus on adoption and application of IoT in commercial environments, overcoming the variety of barriers, inhibitors, technical and operational issues. For more information, visit http://www.iotcommunity.net Twitter: Follow @IoTCommunity @IoTChannel or hashtag #IoTCommunity, LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/9370944/

About Synadia

Synadia, and NATS.io, were designed from the ground up for the new reality when all computing, applications and infrastructure are truly distributed. The company is funded by leading VCs and strategic investors including True Ventures, Bold Ventures, and Accenture. The team is fully distributed and globally available. Synadia’s diverse customer base ranges from Fortune 500 enterprises in finance, retail, healthcare and industrials, to innovative startups in fintech, industrial IoT, AI, gaming, and transportation.

