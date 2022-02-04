The IoT Community Announces SoftServe as a Platinum-level Corporate Member in its Elite IoT Ecosystem

Guy Merritt, VP of Solutions and Consulting, SoftServe, appointed to the IoT Community Advisory Board

SoftServe to deliver virtual Keynote at the IoT Day Slam 2022 virtual conference, April 8-9, 2022, Online

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—The IoT CommunityTM (Internet of Things Community), the world’s largest community of CXOs and IoT professionals and practitioners, announces SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, has joined its elite IoT ecosystem as a platinum-level corporate member. SoftServe’s Guy Merritt, VP of Solutions and Consulting, is also appointed to the IoT Community Advisory Board.

David Hill, Executive Director of the IoT Community: “We are excited to welcome SoftServe to our IoT Community ecosystem as a platinum-level corporate member, in addition to adding Guy Merritt to our Advisory Board. SoftServe is driving meaningful change that is enabling industry 4.0 and intelligent manufacturing to come of age. We look forward to working with Guy and the SoftServe team to accelerate the uptake of industrial and enterprise deployment of this transformative technology.”

SoftServe is a digital authority that advises and provides cutting-edge technology solutions. The company reveals, transforms, accelerates, and optimizes the way enterprises and software companies do business. SoftServe’s global workforce creates and implements end-to-end solutions to deliver innovation, quality, and speed with expertise across high tech, healthcare, financial services, energy, retail, and manufacturing.

Dr. Tom Bradicich, Hewlett Packard Fellow, at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and IoT Community Advisory Board Chair: “We are pleased to have SoftServe join us in the IoT Community, and welcome Guy Merritt to the Advisory Board. We look forward to advancing our vision of an open, secure, and intelligent edge, collaborating across our IoT Community.”

SoftServe’s corporate membership adds to the elite IoT Community ecosystem, composed of the biggest names in technology and household names across the IoT industry. Over the past 7 years, IoT Community has engaged with industry leaders to create the most compelling and trusted thought leadership content in the IoT ecosystem.

Guy Merritt, SoftServe: “Becoming a platinum member of the prestigious IoT Community is an honor for SoftServe, and I am excited to join the IoT Community Advisory Board. Together, we help share industry learnings and best practices at a core level on the critical issues we see from industrial and enterprise IoT customer deployments. I look forward to working with other community members to create the framework for the IoT Community’s many Center of Excellence initiatives.”

At the IoT Day Slam conference on April 8th, 2022, Guy Merritt, will deliver a spotlight Keynote address titled: Evolving Challenges with the IoT Connected Factory

Full details on the IoT Day Slam conference can be viewed at: https://iotslam.com

IoT Practitioners seeking to expand their knowledge in IoT can sign up for a free individual membership in The IoT Community, which has 30,000+ members. For more information, visit: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/4662022.

IoT solution providers seeking accession to and collaboration opportunities with the IoT Community should contact: info@iotcommunity.net.

About IoT Community (Internet of Things Community)

The IoT Community is the world’s largest CxO community of senior business leaders and IoT practitioners consisting of 30,000+ members. The function is to focus on adoption and application of IoT in commercial environments, overcoming the variety of barriers, technical and operational issues. For more information: http://www.iotcommunity.net Twitter: Follow @IoTCommunity @IoTChannel or hashtag #IoTCommunity, LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/9370944/

About SoftServe

SoftServe is a digital authority that advises and provides at the cutting-edge of technology. We reveal, transform, accelerate, and optimize the way enterprises and software companies do business. With expertise across healthcare, retail, energy, financial services, and more, we implement end-to-end solutions to deliver the innovation, quality, and speed that our clients’ users expect. SoftServe delivers open innovation, from generating compelling new ideas, to developing and implementing transformational products and services. Our work and client experience are built on a foundation of empathetic, human-focused experience design that ensures continuity from concept to release. We empower enterprises and software companies to (re)identify differentiation, accelerate solution development, and vigorously compete in today’s digital economy. No matter where you are in your journey.

https://www.softserveinc.com/

