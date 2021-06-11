The IoT Community Announces Link Labs Has Joined its Elite IoT Ecosystem as a Gold-level Corporate Member

Industry veteran Bob Proctor, Link Labs CEO and co-founder, appointed to the IoT Community Advisory Board and will present a keynote address at IoT Slam Live 2021 on June 24, 2021

CFO Jennifer Halstead to participate in Women in IoT Center of Excellence Panel

COO Stas Wolk to participate in Mobility and IoT Center of Excellence Panel

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The IoT CommunityTM (Internet of Things Community), the world’s largest community of CXOs and IoT professionals and practitioners, announces Link Labs has joined its elite ecosystem as a Gold-level corporate member. Link Labs’ Bob Proctor, the company’s chief executive with decades of experience in public companies, including line, staff and IPO leadership positions, has also been appointed to the IoT Community Advisory Board and will also participate in the IoT Community’s series of IoT Slam events taking place throughout 2021 and 2022, including delivering a keynote address at IoT Slam Live 2021 event on June 24, 2021.

Link Labs is a provider of a complete, end-to-end enterprise IoT platform for tagging, locating and monitoring commercial and industrial equipment, supplies and assets. Its flagship product, AirFinder, helps companies in nearly every industry locate, monitor and manage hundreds to millions of business assets and features customized reporting and advanced analytics while integrating seamlessly into business workflows. Link Labs is based in Annapolis, Md. and holds more than 25 patents on its software-driven innovations.

Link Labs’s corporate membership adds to the elite IoT Community ecosystem that is comprised of the biggest names in technology and household names across the IoT industry. Over the past six years, IoT Community has engaged with industry leaders to create the most compelling and trusted thought leadership content in the IoT ecosystem.

David Hill, Executive Director of the IoT Community: “We are delighted to welcome Link Labs to our IoT Community corporate member ecosystem as a Gold-level corporate member, adding Bob Proctor to our Advisory Board. Link Labs are helping to democratize the track and locate space and we look forward to working with Bob and the Link Labs team to accelerate the uptake of industrial/enterprise deployment of this transformative technology, which makes locating and monitoring anything, anywhere easy, affordable, and impactful.”

Dr. Tom Bradicich, Hewlett Packard Fellow, at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and IoT Community Advisory Board Chair: “We are pleased Link Labs will join our IoT Community, and Bob Proctor will join our Advisory Board. We look forward to hearing Link Labs’ vision for real time location systems in the IoT at our 2021/22 IoT Slam events, beginning with their presence at the June 24 IoT Slam Live event.”

Bob Proctor, CEO, Link Labs: “Becoming a member of the prestigious IoT Community is a real honor for Link Labs and we are excited to join as Gold members. I am proud and excited to join the IoT Community Advisory Board, helping to further raise the focus at a core level on the critically important issues relating to Real Time Location Services across all enterprise and industrial IoT domains.”

At the June 24 IoT Slam Live 2021 event, the IoT Community’s 15th IoT Slam branded event, Link Labs’ Proctor joins a world class lineup of IoT thought leaders and executive speakers who will present at this landmark event that is held in partnership with the IEEE, World Forum on the Internet of Things. Limited availability remains for Live in person attendance to the IoT Slam Live 2021 event in New Orleans, LA, USA. To register for the live and real-time global broadcast, go to: https://iotslam.com/iot-slam-conference-registration/.

Also at the IoT Slam Live event, CFO Jennifer Halstead will speak on the Women in IoT Center of Excellence panel and COO Stas Wolk will speak on the Mobility and IoT Center of Excellence panel.

IoT Practitioners seeking to expand their knowledge in IoT are invited to sign up for a free individual membership in The IoT Community, which is comprised of 26,000+ members.. For more information, go to: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/4662022.

IoT solution providers seeking accession to and collaboration opportunities with the IoT Community should contact: info@iotcommunity.net.

About IoT Community (Internet of Things Community)

The IoT Community is the world’s largest CxO community of senior business leaders and IoT practitioners consisting of 26,000+ members. The function is to focus on adoption and application of IoT in commercial environments, overcoming the variety of barriers, inhibitors, technical and operational issues. For more information, visit http://www.iotcommunity.net Twitter: Follow @IoTCommunity @IoTChannel or hashtag #IoTCommunity, LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/9370944/

# # #

Contacts

IoT Community



David Hill



Executive Director



david.hill@iotcommunity.net