The IMA Group Announces Executive Leadership Appointments

Dr. David C. Pulver becomes Executive Chairman; Dr. Mark I. Weinberger becomes President & CEO

Growing Bench of Executive Talent Positions IMA for Continued Growth and Operational Excellence

TARRYTOWN, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The IMA Group (IMA), a leading technology-enabled provider of medical and psychological screening and evaluation services, and clinical research site network announced today several important changes to its executive leadership team, including:

“As we continue to build IMA for the future, I am excited that Mark will take over leading the business, as I transition to focusing on the strategic outlook for IMA,” remarked Dr. Pulver. “With the additions of Erica, Michael, and Laura along with the rest of the senior management team, Mark is supported by a deep and growing bench of senior talent with significant relevant expertise to take IMA to the next level. Mark has spearheaded our organic and acquisitive growth over the past few years and there are no plans to slow down. We have acquired and integrated nearly a dozen companies across all three of our divisions. Building off the recent senior leadership appointments at IMA Clinical Research, we will continue our strong momentum through 2022 and beyond.”

“I am excited and humbled by the opportunity to continue to lead The IMA Group, as we capitalize on the plethora of opportunities ahead of us,” said Dr. Weinberger. “I would like to thank David for his leadership and guidance of IMA as he and I look forward to continuing to work closely together.”

The IMA Group is a portfolio company of Centre Partners.

Bios

Executive Chairman David C. Pulver, MD, founded IMA in 1990 and has overseen the growth of the company from a single office in White Plains, NY to a national network across the country. Dr. Pulver is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and the American Board of Addiction Medicine and has served as Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine at New York Medical College. He received his M.D. degree from New York Medical College.

President & CEO Mark I. Weinberger, PhD, MPH oversees the strategic direction, expansion and day-to-day operations. Dr. Weinberger has been with IMA Group for more than 10 years, starting originally as a Staff Psychologist and Associate Director of Psychological Services, and has held several positions with IMA, including VP of Clinical Services and COO. He was previously the President of IMA Group since 2019. Dr. Weinberger received his MS and PhD degrees in Clinical Psychology from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and his MPH in epidemiology from New York Medical College.

General Counsel Erica Stirling, Esq joins the IMA Group with extensive experience working in the healthcare industry. Prior to joining IMA, she held roles in the legal departments of a number of leading healthcare organizations including the American Diabetes Association, Children’s National Hospital and Baxter Healthcare. In her current role, Erica oversees the IMA Group’s legal affairs. Erica earned a B.A. from the University of Washington and her J.D. from Seattle University School of Law.

Chief Information Officer Michael Hirsch joins IMA after nearly 20 years of experience in strategic IT leadership and management. Prior to IMA, Michael was a consultant with SMC Partners, a healthcare systems consulting company and was responsible for IT at two private equity backed healthcare businesses. Earlier in his career, he was a systems engineer responsible for software development for healthcare related technology platforms. Michael currently manages all IT operations and strategy for IMA.

Vice President of Operations Payer Services Laura Norris joins IMA bringing extensive experience in IT systems and operations for commercial and government insurance programs. Prior to joining IMA, Laura spent over 25 years working for BlueCross/BlueShield and its affiliates, where she held executive leadership positions dedicated to innovation and operational excellence, focusing on improving customer experience and quality of care. At IMA, Laura is responsible for the strategic and day to day operational direction for the Payer Services Division. As such, she will support the evaluations, screening, and case management needs of insurance carriers, TPAs, employers and public entities.

About The IMA Group

With a broad range of service areas and clients ranging from government entities, large employers and insurers, TPAs, clinical research study sponsors and pharma, The IMA Group is a leading technology-enabled provider of medical and psychological screening and evaluation services. IMA Clinical Research, a division of The IMA Group, is a physician-founded network of integrated clinical research sites specializing in Phase II-IV clinical trials in multiple therapeutic areas. IMA Clinical Research conducts site-based, hybrid and fully decentralized clinical trials that support the development of safe and effective new treatments. For more information, visit www.imaresearch.com or www.theIMAgroup.com.

