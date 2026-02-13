The iGarden X Series Swim Jet Wins CES 2026 Innovation Award: The "Plug-and-Play" Revolution for Every Backyard Pool

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The iGarden X Series Swim Jet, a groundbreaking portable propulsion system, has been honored with a CES 2026 Innovation Award, promising to turn any backyard pool into a high-performance lap pool or relaxing lazy river—without renovations or construction.

As homeowners look to make more of their existing spaces, the iGarden X Series delivers a true plug-and-play solution for pool fitness. No costly construction or permanent “endless pool” installations—just mount it, power it on, and start swimming with a professional-grade current.

Pro Performance Meets Backyard Simplicity

The standout feature of the iGarden X Series is its sheer power and ease of use. Engineered for zero-hassle installation, users simply mount the unit, adapt it to power, and they are ready to dive in. Its fully portable design makes it easy to move or store, ideal for both permanent and seasonal pools.

Recognized as best-in-class, the unit delivers a flow speed of up to 3.5m/s with a massive 250m³/h flow rate. With six adjustable speeds, it suits everything from high-resistance training to a family “lazy river,” creating a fully customized aquatic experience.

Engineering That Goes the Distance

Portability usually comes at the cost of power, but the iGarden X Series breaks that mold. Engineered for durability and longevity, the device features:

All-Day Endurance: A single charge provides up to 10 hours of continuous runtime, ensuring it lasts through multiple training sessions or a full day of family fun.

Long-Term Reliability: With over 600+ charge cycles and a battery lifespan of 3–5 years, this is a sustainable investment in long-term health.

Safety & Durability: Boasting an IP65 waterproof rating, the unit is built to withstand the elements and is designed with "Super Safe" protocols to ensure a worry-free experience for swimmers of all ages.

Smart Training at Your Fingertips

The iGarden X Series isn't just a motor; it’s a smart fitness companion. Through a dedicated Mobile App, users can remotely control flow speeds, set specific training timers, and track workout records to monitor progress over time. The app also supports multi-user access, allowing families or swim teams to save personalized profiles and "favorite" flow settings for a tailored experience the moment they hit the water.

Exclusive Kickstarter Launch: Early March 2026

Following its award-winning debut at CES, the iGarden X Series is moving toward a highly anticipated global launch on Kickstarter in early March.

To reward early supporters, a Limited VIP Offer will be available, with prices starting as low as $699—a massive 45% discount off the projected retail price.

About iGarden

As a pioneer in aquatic technology, iGarden is dedicated to blending high-performance engineering with user-centric design. The company focuses on making professional-grade fitness and leisure accessible to home users worldwide through innovative, portable solutions.

