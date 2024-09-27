The hit zombie action comic achieving 8.5 million downloads in Japan, “In a World Full of Zombies I’m the Only One Who Doesn’t Get Attacked” will be available in English exclusively on MangaPlaza, one of the largest digital manga stores in the U.S.!

Coming soon as an anime series as well!









OSAKA, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#anime–MangaPlaza – a top-class digital manga store in the US run by NTT Solmare Corporation (Headquarters in Chuo ward, Osaka city, CEO: Toshiaki Asahi) – will be exclusively releasing Frontier Works Inc.’s hit zombie action manga, “In a World Full of Zombies I’m the Only One Who Doesn’t Get Attacked” from September 27, 2024. In accordance with this release, there will be a limited time 20% point reward campaign.

About “In a World Full of Zombies I’m the Only One Who Doesn’t Get Attacked”



After this title became popular as a web novel, it was published, then made into a comic by Frontier Works Inc. It is gaining more and more fans on social media.

Takemura, an antisocial former office worker, has his life changed in an instant when the world suddenly becomes infested with zombies. Somehow, he’s the only one that doesn’t get attacked by them. “Helping others? Forget it. I’m going to live in this world freely.” In this apocalyptic world, Takemura has gained immense power. Living while hiding the fact that zombies won’t attack him, is he a hero or something else entirely…?

It’s refreshing to see a character who seems to only care for himself grow by helping others- not because he wants to, but because it’s the only way for him to get what he needs. Of course, on top of the conflict with zombies, there is a lot of conflict amongst the different factions of people trying to survive. This manga is jam-packed with detail and plot twists that both zombie action fans and those who’ve never tried the genre won’t be able to get enough of!

Release on MangaPlaza



“In a World Full of Zombies I’m the Only One Who Doesn’t Get Attacked” will be released on MangaPlaza from September 27, 2024. In accordance with this release, there will be a 20% point reward campaign for points that can be used on MangaPlaza.

Release Details



English Title: In a World Full of Zombies I’m the Only One Who Doesn’t Get Attacked



Release Date: September 27, 2024



Number of Chapters released on Initial Release Date: 10 Chapters



Title Page on MangaPlaza



https://mangaplaza.com/title/0303009773/

Campaign Page on MangaPlaza



https://mangaplaza.com/special/20240927-zombies/

About MangaPlaza



MangaPlaza is one of the largest digital manga providers in the U.S., partnering with over 100 publishers including KODANSHA, KADOKAWA, FUTABASHA, Bunkasha, Taiyohtosho, SB Creative and FANGUILD. The website’s massive library boasts over 120,000 chapters and a large variety of genres. From popular genres such as Shonen, Shojo, Seinen and Josei, to others like Boy’s Love (BL) and Teen’s Love (TL), as well as MangaPlaza original titles, MangaPlaza’s got you covered.

MangaPlaza also offers a Premium membership, which grants users direct access to over 25,000 chapters for $6.99 USD /month and includes additional perks such as 10% point rewards on chapter purchases. With this service, MangaPlaza brings the ultimate manga experience to a wide range of readers.

