The Hemp Blockchain, Inc. Names Daniel Higbee President and CEO

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#carbon–The Hemp Blockchain, Inc., the company building advanced cloud-based solutions to accelerate the growth of the industrial hemp industry and increase the amount and quality of carbon credits available to companies seeking to offset their production of CO2, announced that Dan Higbee was named its President and CEO.

Higbee is a successful software industry entrepreneur, founder, CEO, and industry technical expert. Prior to The Hemp Blockchain, he was a strategic consultant to and investor in a number of growth industries, including solar, human capital management, high-security access, and learning management. Prior to that, he had a successful exit as founder and CEO of ReportTime, a state-of-the-art time and labor management technology platform acquired by TriNet (NYSE:TNET).

“The Hemp Blockchain is at the forefront of an opportunity to play a pivotal role in building a strategically important agricultural sector – one that is now emerging from decades of severe regulatory restrictions,” said Dan Higbee, President and CEO of The Hemp Blockchain. “The digital infrastructure we are building will capture and account for the sequestration of carbon through hemp cultivation while streamlining commercial operations, building trust among cultivators, processors, manufacturers, and retailers, and increasing the amount and quality of carbon credits available for purchase to companies needing to offset their production of CO2 to meet their CSR and ESG commitments.”

About The Hemp Blockchain, Inc.



The Hemp Blockchain, Inc. is building advanced cloud-based solutions to accelerate the growth of the industrial hemp industry. With planned availability in late 2021, The Hemp Blockchain platform and applications will “leapfrog” existing solutions in an agriculture sector with significant growth prospects that is strategically important for multiple reasons, including agricultural sustainability and carbon sequestration and the rapidly increasing need for carbon offsets/credits. The Hemp Blockchain is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Syndesi, Inc. For more information, please visit https://thehempblockchain.com/.

Contacts

Pamela Hanratty



phanratty@thehempblockchain.com