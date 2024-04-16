The Hackett Group, Inc. Invites You to Participate in the 2024 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Home Business Wire The Hackett Group, Inc. Invites You to Participate in the 2024 First...
MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 29, 2024 on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 after the close of regular market hours.

Following the release, senior management will discuss first quarter results in a conference call at 5:00 P.M. ET.

The number for the conference call is (800) 593-0486, [Passcode: First Quarter]. For International callers, please dial (517) 308-9371.

Please dial in at least 5-10 minutes prior to start time. If you are unable to participate on the conference call, a rebroadcast will be available beginning at 8:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 and will run through 5:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. To access the rebroadcast, please dial (866) 407-9276. For International callers, please dial (203) 369-0621.

In addition, The Hackett Group will also be webcasting this conference call live. To participate, simply visit https://www.thehackettgroup.com approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and click on the conference call link provided. An online replay of the call will be available after 8:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 and will run through 5:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. To access the replay, visit www.thehackettgroup.com .

For additional information on The Hackett Group, please visit our website at www.thehackettgroup.com.

We look forward to your participation.

Robert A. Ramirez, CFO, 305-375-8005 or rramirez@thehackettgroup.com

