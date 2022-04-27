Home Business Wire The Hackett Group, Inc. Invites You to Participate in the 2022 First...
Business Wire

The Hackett Group, Inc. Invites You to Participate in the 2022 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, May 10, 2022

di Business Wire

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended April 1, 2022 on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 after the close of regular market hours.

Following the release, the senior management will discuss first quarter results in a conference call at 5:00 P.M. ET.

The number for the conference call is (800) 593-0486, [Passcode: First Quarter]. For International callers, please dial (517) 308-9371.

Please dial in at least 5-10 minutes prior to start time. If you are unable to participate on the conference call, a rebroadcast will be available beginning at 8:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 and will run through 5:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. To access the rebroadcast, please dial (800) 841-8615. For International callers, please dial (203) 369-3833.

In addition, The Hackett Group will also be webcasting this conference call live through the StreetEvents.com service. To participate, simply visit http://www.thehackettgroup.com approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and click on the conference call link provided. An online replay of the call will be available after 8:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 and will run through 5:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. To access the replay, visit www.thehackettgroup.com or http://www.streetevents.com.

For additional information on The Hackett Group, please visit our website at www.thehackettgroup.com.

We look forward to your participation.

Contacts

(MIAMI) Robert A. Ramirez, CFO, 305-375-8005 or rramirez@thehackettgroup.com

