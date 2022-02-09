Home Business Wire The Hackett Group, Inc. Invites You to Participate in the 2021 Fourth...
Business Wire

The Hackett Group, Inc. Invites You to Participate in the 2021 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

di Business Wire

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 after the close of regular market hours.

Following the release, the senior management will discuss fourth quarter results in a conference call at 5:00 P.M. ET.

The number for the conference call is (800) 593-0486, [Passcode: Fourth Quarter]. For International callers, please dial (517) 308-9371.

Please dial in at least 5-10 minutes prior to start time. If you are unable to participate on the conference call, a rebroadcast will be available beginning at 8:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 and will run through 5:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. To access the rebroadcast, please dial (800) 584-7317. For International callers, please dial (203) 369-3296.

In addition, The Hackett Group will also be webcasting this conference call live through the StreetEvents.com service. To participate, simply visit http://www.thehackettgroup.com approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and click on the conference call link provided. An online replay of the call will be available after 8:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 and will run through 5:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. To access the replay, visit www.thehackettgroup.com.

For additional information on The Hackett Group, please visit our website at www.thehackettgroup.com.

We look forward to your participation.

Contacts

(MIAMI) Robert A. Ramirez, CFO, 305-375-8005 or rramirez@thehackettgroup.com

Articoli correlati

Paycom Software, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Full Year Revenues of $1,055.5 million, up 25.4% year-over-year Full Year Annual Revenue Retention Rate increased to 94% Full Year GAAP...
Continua a leggere

New Relic Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Third quarter revenue increased 22% year-over-year to $204 million Quarterly GAAP operating loss of $(52) million; Non-GAAP operating loss of...
Continua a leggere

Airgain® Announces CFO Transition Plan and Reaffirms and Narrows 4Q 2021 Revenue Range Guidance That Exceeds Previous Midpoint

Business Wire Business Wire -
CFO David Lyle to provide Consulting Services After March 1 Departure. SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AIRG #Airgain--Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Paycom Software, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Results

Business Wire