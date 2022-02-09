The Hackett Group, Inc. Invites You to Participate in the 2021 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 after the close of regular market hours.

Following the release, the senior management will discuss fourth quarter results in a conference call at 5:00 P.M. ET.

The number for the conference call is (800) 593-0486, [Passcode: Fourth Quarter]. For International callers, please dial (517) 308-9371.

Please dial in at least 5-10 minutes prior to start time. If you are unable to participate on the conference call, a rebroadcast will be available beginning at 8:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 and will run through 5:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. To access the rebroadcast, please dial (800) 584-7317. For International callers, please dial (203) 369-3296.

In addition, The Hackett Group will also be webcasting this conference call live through the StreetEvents.com service. To participate, simply visit http://www.thehackettgroup.com approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and click on the conference call link provided. An online replay of the call will be available after 8:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 and will run through 5:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. To access the replay, visit www.thehackettgroup.com.

For additional information on The Hackett Group, please visit our website at www.thehackettgroup.com.

We look forward to your participation.

Contacts

(MIAMI) Robert A. Ramirez, CFO, 305-375-8005 or rramirez@thehackettgroup.com