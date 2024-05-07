Home Business Wire The Hackett Group Announces First Quarter 2024 Results
The Hackett Group Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT), a leading benchmarking, executive advisory and strategic consultancy firm that enables organizations to achieve Digital World Class® performance, today announced its financial results for the first quarter, which ended on March 29, 2024.

Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue in the first quarter of 2024 was $77.2 million and revenue before reimbursements was $75.7 million, which exceeded the high end of our guidance. This compares to total revenue of $71.2 million and revenue before reimbursements of $69.8 million in the first quarter of the prior year.
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.32 in the first quarter of 2024, as compared to $0.30 in the first quarter of 2023.
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure, was $0.39, which was at the high end of our guidance, as compared to $0.37 in the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted financial information is provided to enhance the understanding of the Company’s financial performance and is reconciled to the Company’s GAAP information in the accompanying tables.
  • Cash flow provided from operations was $2.8 million for the first quarter of 2024, as compared to cash used in operations of $3.1 million in the first quarter of 2023.
  • As of March 29, 2024, the Company’s cash balances were $13.0 million, with $31.0 million outstanding on the Company’s credit facility. During the quarter, the Company repurchased 205 thousand shares of its stock to satisfy employee net vesting obligations and Board share repurchases at an average price of $23.57 for a total of $4.8 million. As of the end of the first quarter of 2024, the Company’s remaining share repurchase program authorization was $12.9 million.
  • Subsequent to the end of the first quarter, the Company’s Board of Directors declared its second quarter 2024 dividend of $0.11 per share for its shareholders of record on June 21, 2024, to be paid on July 5, 2024.

“We reported solid operating results which met or exceeded our previously provided guidance. This was accomplished while aggressively pivoting to the emerging Gen AI consulting demand leveraging our recently launched AI XPLR platform and continuing our investment in our Executive Advisory offerings,” stated Ted A. Fernandez, Chairman & CEO of The Hackett Group, Inc. “AI XPLR, our AI ideation and assessment platform, is continuing to receive very favorable feedback and has led to a significant number of client meetings, and a number of new AI projects. We expect this activity to increase throughout the balance of the year as we continue to extend the AI capabilities of our associates and our AI XPLR platform.”

Business Outlook for the Second Quarter of 2024

Based on the Company’s current outlook:

  • The Company estimates total revenue before reimbursements for the second quarter of 2024 will be in the range of $73.5 million to $75.0 million.
  • The Company estimates adjusted diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2024 to be in the range of $0.36 and $0.39, which assumes a GAAP effective tax rate of 27.2%.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

  • On Tuesday, May 7, 2024, senior management will discuss first quarter results in a conference call at 5:00 P.M. ET. The number for the conference call is (800) 593-0486, [Passcode: First Quarter]. For International callers, please dial (517) 308-9371. Please dial in at least 5-10 minutes prior to start time. If you are unable to participate on the conference call, a rebroadcast will be available beginning at 8:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 and will run through 5:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. To access the rebroadcast, please dial (866) 407-9276. For International callers, please dial (203) 369-3610.
  • In addition, The Hackett Group® will also be webcasting this conference call live. To participate, simply visit https://www.thehackettgroup.com approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and click on the conference call link provided. An online replay of the call will be available after 8:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 and will run through 5:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. To access the replay, visit www.thehackettgroup.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company provides adjusted earnings results (which historically has excluded the loss from discontinued operations, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related compensation expense, acquisition-related non-cash stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges and reversals, amortization of intangible assets, and any one-time charges or benefits and includes a GAAP tax rate) as a complement to results provided in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP results are provided to enhance the users’ overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance and its prospects for the future. The Company believes the non-GAAP results provide useful information to both management and investors and by excluding certain expenses that it believes are not indicative of its core operating results. The non-GAAP measures are included to provide investors and management with an alternative method for assessing operating results in a manner that is focused on the performance of its ongoing primary operations and to provide a consistent basis for comparison between quarters. Further, these non-GAAP results are one of the primary indicators management uses for planning and forecasting. The presentation of this additional non-GAAP information should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any results prepared in accordance with GAAP. See the reconciliation of actual results titled “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures” in the accompanying tables.

The Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information on a forward-looking basis, including the guidance contained in this release, provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding its anticipated results of operations. The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of GAAP measures to corresponding forward-looking non-GAAP measures without unreasonable effort due to the high variability and low visibility of most of the items that have been excluded from these non-GAAP measures. For example, non-cash stock-based compensation expense is impacted by the Company’s future hiring needs, the type and volume of equity awards necessary for such future hiring, and the price at which the Company’s stock will trade in those future periods. In addition, the provision or benefit for income taxes is impacted by non-recurring income tax adjustments, valuation allowance on deferred tax assets, and the income tax effect of non-GAAP exclusions. The effects of these reconciling items may be significant, as the items that are being excluded are difficult to predict.

About The Hackett Group®

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) is a leading benchmarking, executive advisory and strategic consultancy firm that enables organizations to achieve Digital World Class® performance. Using AI XPLR™ – our AI assessment platform – our experienced professionals guide organizations to harness the power of Gen AI to digitally transform their operations and achieve quantifiable, breakthrough results, allowing us to be key architects of their Gen AI journey.

Our expertise is grounded in unparalleled best practices insights from benchmarking the world’s leading businesses – including 97% of the Dow Jones Industrials, 89% of the Fortune 100, 70% of the DAX 40 and 55% of the FTSE 100 – and are delivered leveraging our Digital Transformation Platform, Hackett Connect™ and Quantum Leap®.

For more information on The Hackett Group, visit: https://www.thehackettgroup.com/; email info@thehackettgroup.com; or call (770) 225-3600.

The Hackett Group, quadrant logo, World Class Defined and Enabled, Quantum Leap, and Digital World Class are the registered marks of The Hackett Group.

Cautionary Statement Regarding “Forward-Looking” Statements

This release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements including without limitation, words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” seeks,” “estimates,” or other similar phrases or variations of such words or similar expressions indicating, present or future anticipated or expected occurrences or outcomes are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may impact such forward-looking statements include without limitation, the ability of The Hackett Group to effectively market its artificial intelligence, digital transformation and other consulting services, competition from other consulting and technology companies that may have or develop in the future, similar offerings, the commercial viability of The Hackett Group and its services as well as other risk detailed in The Hackett Group’s reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Hackett Group does not undertake any duty to update this release or any forward-looking statements contained herein.

The Hackett Group, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
 
Quarter Ended
March 29, March 31,

2024

2023
Revenue:
Revenue before reimbursements

$

75,727

 

$

69,831

 
Reimbursements

 

1,460

 

 

1,398

 
Total revenue

 

77,187

 

 

71,229

 
 
Costs and expenses:
Cost of service:
Personnel costs before reimbursable expenses (includes $1,393 and $1,526 of non-cash stock based compensation expense in the quarters ended March 29, 2024 and March 31, 2023, respectively)

 

45,771

 

 

43,143

 
Reimbursable expenses

 

1,460

 

 

1,398

 
Total cost of service

 

47,231

 

 

44,541

 
 
Selling, general and administrative costs (includes $1,206 and $921 of non-cash stock based compensation expense in the quarters ended March 29, 2024 and March 31, 2023, respectively)

 

18,329

 

 

15,436

 
Legal settlement and related costs

 

102

 

 

 
Total costs and operating expenses

 

65,662

 

 

59,977

 
 
Operating income

 

11,525

 

 

11,252

 
 
Other expense, net:
Interest expense, net

 

(472

)

 

(859

)
 
Income before income taxes

 

11,053

 

 

10,393

 
Income tax expense

 

2,322

 

 

2,232

 
Net income

$

8,731

 

$

8,161

 
 
Basic net income per common share:
Income per common share

$

0.32

 

$

0.30

 
Weighted average common shares outstanding

 

27,422

 

 

27,026

 
 
Diluted net income per common share:
Income per common share

$

0.32

 

$

0.30

 
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding

 

27,676

 

 

27,269

 
The Hackett Group, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
March 29, December 29,

2024

2023

ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash

$

12,958

$

20,957
Accounts receivable and contract assets, net

 

57,979

 

52,113
Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

2,730

 

2,368
Total current assets

 

73,667

 

75,438
Property and equipment, net

 

20,048

 

20,044
Other assets

 

283

 

285
Goodwill

 

84,099

 

84,242
Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

1,220

 

1,419
Total assets

$

179,317

$

181,428
 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable

$

6,215

$

7,557
Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

19,870

 

26,801
Contract liabilities

 

14,957

 

12,087
Income tax payable

 

2,443

 

2,360
Operating lease liabilities

 

811

 

1,083
Total current liabilities

 

44,296

 

49,888
Long-term deferred tax liability, net

 

10,133

 

8,118
Long-term debt

 

30,729

 

32,711
Operating lease liabilities

 

678

 

631
Total liabilities

 

85,836

 

91,348
 
Shareholders’ equity

 

93,481

 

90,080
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

179,317

$

181,428
The Hackett Group, Inc.
SEGMENT PROFIT
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
Quarter Ended
March 29, March 31,

2024

2023
Global S&BT (1):
Total revenue (4)

$

40,892

$

42,335
Segment profit (5)

 

10,053

 

13,807
Oracle Solutions (2):
Total revenue (4)

$

21,729

$

17,168
Segment profit (5)

 

5,261

 

3,049
SAP Solutions (3):
Total revenue (4)

$

14,566

$

11,726
Segment profit (5)

 

4,882

 

2,634
Total Company:
Total revenue (4)

$

77,187

$

71,229
 
Total segment profit

$

20,196

$

19,490
Items not allocated to segment level (5):
Corporate general and administrative expenses

 

5,028

 

4,961
Non-cash stock based compensation expense

 

2,599

 

2,447
Legal settlement and related costs

 

102

 

Depreciation expense

 

942

 

830
Interest expense, net

 

472

 

859
Income before taxes

$

11,053

$

10,393
 
(1) Global S&BT includes the results of our strategic businesses consulting practices, including Strategy and Business Transformation Consulting, Benchmarking, Business Advisory Services, IP as-a-Service and OneStream.
(2) Oracle Solutions includes the results of our EPM/ERP and AMS practices.
(3) SAP Solutions includes the results of our SAP applications and related SAP service offerings.
(4) Total revenue includes reimbursable expenses, which are project travel-related expenses passed through to a client with no associated operating margin.
(5) Segment profits consist of the revenue generated by the segment, less the direct costs of revenue and selling, general and administrative expenses that are incurred directly by the segment. Items not allocated to the segment level include corporate costs related to administrative functions that are performed in a centralized manner that are not attributable to a particular segment. Items not allocated to the segment level include corporate general and administrative expenses, non-cash stock based compensation expense, depreciation expense, legal settlement and related costs, interest expense and foreign currency gains and losses. Corporate general and administrative expenses primarily include costs related to business support functions including accounting and finance, human resources, legal, information technology and office administration. Corporate general and administrative expenses exclude one-time, non-recurring expenses and benefits.
The Hackett Group, Inc.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
 
Quarter Ended
March 29, March 31,

2024

2023
GAAP NET INCOME

$

8,731

$

8,161
Adjustments (1):
Non-cash stock based compensation expense (2)

 

2,599

 

2,444
Acquisition-related non-cash stock based compensation expense (3)

 

 

3
Legal settlement and related costs

 

102

 

ADJUSTED NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES ON ADJUSTMENTS (1)

 

11,432

 

10,608
Tax effect of adjustments above (4)

 

708

 

646
ADJUSTED NET INCOME (1)

$

10,724

$

9,962
 
GAAP diluted net income per common share

$

0.32

$

0.30
Adjusted diluted net income per common share (1)

$

0.39

$

0.37
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding

 

27,676

 

27,269
(1) The Company provides adjusted earnings results (which excludes non-cash stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related non-cash stock-based compensation expense, legal settlement and related costs and includes a GAAP tax rate) as a complement to results provided in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP results are provided to enhance the users’ overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance and its prospects for the future. The Company believes the non-GAAP results provide useful information to both management and investors and by excluding certain expenses that it believes are not indicative of its core operating results. The non-GAAP measures are included to provide investors and management with an alternative method for assessing operating results in a manner that is focused on the performance of its ongoing primary operations and to provide a consistent basis for comparison between quarters. Further, these non-GAAP results are one of the primary indicators management uses for planning and forecasting. The presentation of this additional non-GAAP information should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
(2) Non-cash stock based compensation expense is accounted for under Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification Topic 718, Compensation-Stock Compensation. The Company excludes non-cash stock based compensation expense and the related tax effects for the purposes of adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures of profitability, which exclude non-cash stock based compensation expense, are widely used by investors.
(3) The Company incurs cash and non-cash stock based compensation expense for acquisition related consideration that is recognized over time under GAAP. The Company believes excluding these amounts more consistently presents its ongoing results of operations because they are related to acquisitions and not due to normal operating activities. The acquisition-related non-cash stock based compensation expense is also accounted for under Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification Topic 718, Compensation-Stock Compensation.
(4) The adjustment for the income tax expense is based on the accounting treatment and income tax rate for the jurisdiction of each item. The impact of non-cash stock based compensation expense was $0.7 million and $0.6 million in 2024 and 2023, respectively. The impact of the legal settlement and related costs were $27 thousand in 2024.
The Hackett Group, Inc.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA
(unaudited)
 
Quarter Ended
March 29, December 29, March 31,

2024

2023

2023
Segment Total Revenue and Revenue Before Reimbursements (in thousands):
Global S&BT:
Total revenue

$

40,892

 

$

42,162

 

$

42,335

 
Reimbursements

 

639

 

 

566

 

 

668

 
Revenue before reimbursements

$

40,253

 

$

41,596

 

$

41,667

 
 
Oracle Solutions:
Total revenue

$

21,729

 

$

18,998

 

$

17,168

 
Reimbursements

 

661

 

 

556

 

 

467

 
Revenue before reimbursements

$

21,068

 

$

18,442

 

$

16,701

 
 
SAP Solutions:
Total revenue

$

14,566

 

$

11,243

 

$

11,726

 
Reimbursements

 

160

 

 

114

 

 

263

 
Revenue before reimbursements

$

14,406

 

$

11,129

 

$

11,463

 
 
Total segment revenue:
Total revenue

$

77,187

 

$

72,403

 

$

71,229

 
Reimbursements

 

1,460

 

 

1,236

 

 

1,398

 
Revenue before reimbursements

$

75,727

 

$

71,167

 

$

69,831

 
 
Revenue Concentration:
(% of total revenue)
Top customer

 

9

%

 

7

%

 

5

%
Top 5 customers

 

24

%

 

18

%

 

16

%
Top 10 customers

 

34

%

 

27

%

 

24

%
 
Key Metrics and Other Financial Data:
 
Total Company:
Consultant headcount

 

1,154

 

 

1,168

 

 

1,128

 
Total headcount

 

1,414

 

 

1,416

 

 

1,368

 
Days sales outstanding (DSO)

 

68

 

 

65

 

 

66

 
Cash provided by (used in) operating activities (in thousands)

$

2,792

 

$

25,587

 

$

(3,063

)
Depreciation (in thousands)

$

942

 

$

894

 

$

830

 
Capital expenditures (in thousands)

$

948

 

$

898

 

$

1,063

 
 
Remaining Plan authorization:
Shares purchased (in thousands)

 

43

 

 

 

 

37

 
Cost of shares repurchased (in thousands)

$

1,055

 

$

 

$

711

 
Average price per share of shares purchased

$

24.34

 

$

 

$

18.98

 
Remaining Plan authorization (in thousands)

$

12,883

 

$

13,938

 

$

13,961

 
 
Shares Purchased to Satisfy Employee Net Vesting Obligations:
Shares purchased (in thousands)

 

162

 

 

3

 

 

162

 
Cost of shares purchased (in thousands)

$

3,782

 

$

71

 

$

3,526

 
Average price per share of shares purchased

$

23.36

 

$

23.08

 

$

21.75

 

 

Contacts

Robert A. Ramirez, CFO, 305-375-8005 or rramirez@thehackettgroup.com

