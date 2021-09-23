The Guide to Unlocking E-Commerce Growth in Markets Across Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East

dLocal is publishing a report with everything you want to know about selling online in 14 emerging markets that, when put together, represent more than US$350 billion in payment volume

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay–(BUSINESS WIRE)–dLocal, a technology-first payments platform that enables global enterprise merchants to connect with billions of consumers in emerging markets, in partnership with Americas Market Intelligence (AMI), released today an exclusive industry report to fix the lack of trustworthy data about eCommerce in core and high-potential emerging markets.

The countries covered are Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, and South Africa in Africa; India in Asia; Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, and Uruguay in Latin America; and Turkey in the Middle East. Here are some of the report highlights:

In 2020, the 14 core emerging markets added up to US$350 billion in processed payments

The total pay-outs made from merchants to individuals in 2020 was equivalent to US$812 billion

Local payment methods represent 83% of total eCommerce expenditure in the 14 core markets

Although the global economy contracted by 3.5% in 2020, eCommerce growth remained positive, averaging 27% YoY among the 14 core markets

Cross-border retail spending is growing thanks to international marketplaces seeking new locations to do business

International leisure travel will begin to rebound in 2022, possibly reaching pre-pandemic levels by 2024

“When a merchant, business leader, journalist, or market analyst, wants to find data about the state of eCommerce in developed nations, a quick Google search is all it takes. However, with emerging markets, the scenario is far different. Information is usually disorganized and unreliable and those countries are very diverse,” says Mathieu Limousi, VP of Marketing and Communications at dLocal. “That is why in this report, dLocal provides a clear, concise, and consistent account of eCommerce in such strategic regions.”

Some of the key stats include eCommerce market size, predictions, industry breakdown, and payment behavior. “To give an idea of the plurality of different local payment methods, our One dLocal concept – one API, one platform, one contract – enables merchants to accept 600 payment methods across 30 markets in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. It is important to partner with companies and organizations with extensive local expertise,” says Limousi.

Download the full report here: https://hubs.ly/H0XYg1P0 or reach out to our media contact: Letícia Resende, lresende@dlocal.com

About dLocal

dLocal powers local payments in emerging markets connecting global enterprise merchants with billions of emerging market consumers across Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Through the “One dLocal” concept (one API, one platform, and one contract), global companies can accept payments, send pay-outs, and settle funds globally without the need to manage separate pay-in and payout processors, set up numerous local entities, and integrate multiple acquirers and payment methods in each market. Learn more at https://dlocal.com

About AMI

Americas Market Intelligence (AMI) is the premier market intelligence firm for Latin America, providing powerful market and competitive intelligence-driven insights for companies to succeed in the region. With a specialization in the payments industry, its expertise includes e-commerce, neobanks and digital wallets, fintech, POS and acceptance technology, financial inclusion, cross-border payments, B2B payments, open banking, and real-time payments. Its customized research reports deliver data-based clarity and granular strategic direction based on expert sourcing. AMI’s payments practice is focused on helping financial institutions, merchants, and others navigate the unique payments landscape in Latin America and compete in a rapidly digitizing environment. AMI consultants are recognized thought leaders in verticals such as e-commerce, payments innovation, contactless technology, real-time payments, and consumer and payment industry trends. www.americasmi.com

Contacts

Media

Letícia Resende



lresende@dlocal.com