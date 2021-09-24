The Great Recall: Circular Fashion Summit 2021 Announces New Dates After Massive VR Headsets Recall

Facebook-owned Oculus headsets made the biggest recall in fashion metaverse history, brings new dates for the world’s largest VR gathering in fashion: 9—12 December.





PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CFS #CFS2021VR–Earlier in July, Virtual-reality headset-maker Oculus (owned by Facebook — newly claimed “metaverse company”) issued a recall of 4 Million Oculus Quest 2 headsets for the foam padding in its headset. The move came after the company found that the interior foam inside the VR headset was causing skin irritation issues like rashes for some users.

“As more people got into VR with Quest 2, we started receiving reports that a very small percentage of Quest 2 customers experienced some skin irritation after using the removable foam facial interface,” Andrew Bosworth, the head of Facebook Reality Labs, wrote last month. An estimated four million headsets were sold in the US and The US Consumer Product Safety Commission said it had received 5,716 reports of irritation and 45 incidents that had needed medical attention.

After pausing sales, last month Facebook resumed the sales of the Oculus Quest 2 again with a new model that doubles the onboard storage for the same original price (the original model only came with 64GB of memory while the newly released one has 128GB).

A testament to how VR has already become deeply relevant in society, the recall brought disruptions across all industries, including the fashion industry which has seen a new uptake in VR events after the global pandemic. The upcoming CFS (Circular Fashion Summit, world’s largest VR summit in the fashion industry) was not immune, as its ticket offerings include an Oculus Quest 2 headset to join the SPIN metaverse — The app is exclusively available on the Oculus Store, where the summit will be held. As such, the summit dates have been shifted from 1—4 October 2021 to 9—12 December, 2021.

Visit cfs.fashion for more information on CFS 2021 VR. Tickets are available now.

Circular Fashion Summit by lablaco is the global leading collective action summit in Virtual Reality for fashion, taking place on 9—12 December this year, supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030. Gathering leaders of change from design, technology, and sustainability to share knowledge, and most importantly to ignite immediate action on three measurable goals, accelerating a digitized circular economy for fashion.

