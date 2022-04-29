The Global Cyber Innovation Summit, the CISO “Invitation-only” Event, Returns in 2022 to Set the Global Agenda for Cybersecurity

Exclusive event keynoted by NSA Cybersecurity Director Rob Joyce and CISA Executive Assistant Director Eric Goldstein among other prestigious speakers





BALTIMORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Global Cyber Innovation Summit (GCIS), renowned as the “Davos of Cybersecurity,” returned this year to bring together a preeminent group of leading Global 2000 CISO executives, cyber technology innovators, policy influencers, and members of the cyber investment community to catalyze the industry into creating more effective cyber defenses.

The “invitation-only” Global Cyber Innovation Summit—featuring representatives from Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), National Security Agency (NSA), and the Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD)—gathered in Baltimore for two days of high-level strategy, policy, and technology discussions on the future of cyber threats and defense. The Summit was kicked off with opening remarks from State of Maryland’s Secretary of Commerce R. Michael Gill and a special welcome by State of Maryland’s Governor, Larry Hogan.

“The National Security Agency supports the mission objective of the Global Cyber Innovation Summit and has been featuring Rob Joyce as a contributing thought leader since the program’s inception in 2019,” stated an NSA spokesperson.

“This conference is unlike any other in the cybersecurity realm, convening the community’s thought leaders from Fortune 100 CISOs, CEOs of innovative cybersecurity companies, venture capitalists, policy makers and the intelligence community to raise the level of dialogue and facilitate collaboration on how we as a community meet the challenges of the ever-evolving threat landscape and move the future of cyber forward in actionable ways,” said Bob Ackerman, Chairman of the GCIS forum and the founder of cybersecurity venture capital firm, AllegisCyber, and co-founder of DataTribe, a cybersecurity and data science startup studio.

GCIS offers a confidential cybersecurity venue for top-tier intellectual discourse and collaboration amongst peers. The Summit included a series of keynote presentations, panel discussions, fireside chats and briefings by cyber security practitioners and thought leaders operating at the very cutting edge of the industry.

Topics this year included “National Security – Call To Action”; “Cybersecurity In 2021 & Beyond”; “NSA: The Cyber Defense Strategy”; “ONCD: The Cyber Defense Strategy”; “Mission Critical: The Emergent Cyber Response To Support Cyber Innovation”; “Cyber 2022: The State of the Market & The Call To Action”; “Transforming Businesses – The Interplay Between The Board and The C-Suite”; “Mission Possible: Preparing For The Next Wave of Cyber Attacks”; “Offense To and Defense”; “Dodging Debacles: Growing Concerns Around Supply Chain”; “Nation State Threats Are On The Rise: Are We Prepared to Disrupt a Possible Attack?”; “In Cyber War….And Peace: The Rising Threat Horizon and Creation of Digital Trust”; “The New Frontier & Changing Threat Landscape: The Impact of Current Events on Cyber Security in 2022 and Beyond”; and “It’s A Matter Of Trust: The Cloud Security Approach.”

Overseeing the strategy and direction of the Summit is GCIS Chairman, Bob Ackerman, and a 17-member advisory council that includes:

Rich Baich, CSO of AIG

Roland Cloutier, CISO of TikTok

Rajesh De, Partner at Mayer Brown Law and former General Counsel of the NSA

Adam Fletcher, CISO at Blackstone

Fred Gibbins, SVP and CISO American Express

Ron Gula, Founder of Tenable Network Security

George Hoyem, Managing Partner of In-Q-Tel

Mike Janke, co-founder of DataTribe

John Nai, CISO at PayPal

Douglas Powers, Director for Vigilant at Deloitte

Jim Routh, CSO of Aetna

John Stewart, former CISO of Cisco

Eli Sugarman, Program Officer, Cyber Initiative

Phil Venables, CISO of Google Cloud

Deborah Wheeler, CISO at Delta Airlines

Tom Wilson, CISO at Southern Company

Michael Chertoff, Chairman of the Chertoff Group and former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security

Honoring 8 Disruptive Innovators

As part of the Summit, eight early-stage disruptive cyber security companies—dubbed the “Disrupt 8″— were awarded by the community and selected to deliver “TED talks” that describe the most challenging, emerging industry problems and their innovative, over-the-horizon solutions.

The 2022 GCIS Disrupt 8 Award Recipients:

This year’s Global Cyber Innovation Summit took place April 27-28, 2022 at The Sagamore Pendry Hotel, Baltimore, MD.

The date for the 2023 Global Cyber Innovation Summit has been set for April 24-27, 2023 and will take place at The Sagamore Pendry Hotel.

Attendance to the Summit is “by invitation only.” For consideration for an invitation please contact info@GlobalCyberSummit.org

About the Global Cyber Innovation Summit

The annual Global Cyber Innovation Summit convenes the Global 2000 CISO community, cyber technology innovators, policy thought leaders and members of the cyber investment community for exchange of ideas, discussion and collaboration designed to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of cyber security strategies and solutions.

Contacts

Media Contact:



Leslie Kesselring



Kesselring Communications for Global Cyber Innovation Summit



leslie@kesscomm.com