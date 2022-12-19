The Global Audiovisual Technology Forum Was Held in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hundreds of guests worldwide attended the Global Audiovisual Technology Forum at the first World Film Industry Conference held in Los Angeles recently. They discussed the impact of technological change to the industry, and the challenges and opportunities brought by technology to help the film and television industry reach a high-quality and sustainable development in the future.





The Global Audiovisual Technology Forum started with an interesting question from the host: “Before we start the discussion, is there anyone who can share with us one or two great stories about technology from your past professional experience?”

Bill Hilary, a British producer who once served as the president of the BBC, has more than 30 years of experience in audio-visual program production. He and his team have produced many influential programs, such as “The Real CSI “, ” Lonely Planet”, and “South Park”. He talked about his production experiences and mentioned the streaming media today. He said that the emergence of digital cameras has greatly changed the film industry. Clearly, the transformation is from film to video. He also mentioned that digital architecture gives more people the opportunity to create videos. “Therefore, different types of content are available to everyone. The second thing, I think it happened more recently, I use it for streaming but I use digital to transmit information and contact streaming, people need you to think about the impact, but you can get your content there and you The creative, your artistic life, there are so many different ways now, and I think that’s changed the industry a lot,” said Hilary.

“African films have also entered a new window period where opportunities and challenges coexist. Accelerating the development of technological innovation is necessary. In general, African film technology is still relatively backward with no advantage in film technology. Improving the use of 5G, 120 frames, Real-time 3D glasses-free system and other latest technology is urgent., said the famous musician Gordon Williams, who has won seven Grammys. Williams has been paying attention to the development of the African cultural industry.

The World Film Industry Conference is co-hosted by the Aollywood Film Workers Association and Lansion Media USA, co-organized by the American-Chinese Friendship Association, and supported by the Aolai Yipin. The theme of the conference is “From Hollywood to Aollywood, Dialogue Across the Pacific”.

