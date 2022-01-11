The Gift Club Launches Exclusive Business Directory and the FIRST Networking App for the Global Loyalty, Rewards and Gift Card Industries

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#consumerrewards–The Gift Club today announced the launch of their exclusive vendor / supplier directory and the first industry networking app, The Hub by The Gift Club.

The Gift Club’s business directory currently lists over 50 approved suppliers from 23 different countries who provide products and services to companies looking for solutions in Customer or Employee Loyalty and Incentive programs, Employee Rewards and Gift Card sales & Distribution. Brands, Retailers and HR professionals can visit www.the-gift-club.com to view the list or contact info@the-gift-club.com to be introduced directly, saving time with the procurement process.

The Hub is a new community app that complements The Gift Club’s purpose: it is a piece of social community technology, for people with specific interests in the above industries to meet each other and build professional opportunities around the world.

The app also showcases industry news, offers learning resources and hosts a list of global industry events and is available to download on iOS and Android. For more information visit www.the-gift-club.com

Hadie Perkas, Founder of The Gift Club and The Hub and Women In Incentives 2021 winner, says, ‘This is a hugely important time for both the Retail and HR industries and their supply chain of vendors and suppliers. They have experienced a seismic shift during the pandemic and we want to provide both professional communities with partnerships, networking and conversation opportunities as one community. END

About The Gift Club: The Gift Club was formed in 2020 and is marketed globally as a comprehensive media, communications and PR solution for companies associated with the Gift Card, Loyalty, Rewards markets. As a membership organisation, The Gift Club offers members a combination of marketing solutions to promote their services and products across different channels so they can be Heard, be Seen and be Found more easily and globally. The Gift Club’s audience is in the 1000s with new business partnerships being created all the time. To find out how to join The Gift Club or register your interest in one of our suppliers, contact Hadie@the-gift-club.com or visit www.the-gift-club.com

The Hub is a community app and has been developed by third party technology company, Disciple Media

The app launched on 29th November 2021

Apple: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/the-hub-by-the-gift-club/id1592279073

Google: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=uk.co.disciplemedia.giftclub

Web: thehub.the-gift-club.com

Hadie Perkas



The Gift Club



info@the-gift-club.com