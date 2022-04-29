Home Business Wire The GEO Group Announces Date for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and...
Business Wire

The GEO Group Announces Date for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

di Business Wire
  • Earnings Release Scheduled for Tuesday, May 3, 2022 Before the Market Opens
  • Conference Call Scheduled for Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM (Eastern Time)

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) (“GEO”) will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 before the market opens. GEO has scheduled a conference call and simultaneous webcast for 11:00 AM (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Hosting the call for GEO will be George C. Zoley, Executive Chairman of the Board, Jose Gordo, Chief Executive Officer, Brian R. Evans, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, James Black, President, GEO Secure Services, and Ann Schlarb, President, GEO Care.

To participate in the teleconference, please contact one of the following numbers 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:

1-877-250-1553 (U.S.)

1-412-542-4145 (International)

In addition, a live audio webcast of the conference call may be accessed on the Webcasts section of GEO’s investor relations home page at investors.geogroup.com. A webcast replay will remain available on the website for one year.

A telephonic replay will also be available through May 17, 2022. The replay numbers are 1-877-344-7529 (U.S.) and 1-412-317-0088 (International). The passcode for the telephonic replay is 5564629. If you have any questions, please contact GEO at 1-866-301-4436.

Contacts

Pablo E. Paez 1-866-301-4436

Executive Vice President, Corporate Relations

Articoli correlati

Rand Capital Announces $0.15 per Share Cash Dividend for Second Quarter 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
BUFFALO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rand Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: RAND) (“Rand”), a business development company providing alternative financing for lower middle market...
Continua a leggere

Fuel Tech Schedules 2022 First Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
WARRENVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK), a technology company providing advanced engineering solutions for the optimization of combustion...
Continua a leggere

SmartRent Appoints Hiroshi Okamoto as Chief Financial Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
Okamoto’s experience spans finance and business development to entrepreneurship and investment SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$SMRT #cfo--SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) (the “Company”...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Rand Capital Announces $0.15 per Share Cash Dividend for Second Quarter 2022

Business Wire