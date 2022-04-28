The Garage’s Population Health Management Platform, Bridge, earns ONC Health IT Certification from Drummond Group

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Garage today announced that its platform Bridge has achieved Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC-Health IT) 2015 Edition Health IT certification via Drummond Group LLC, an Authorized Certification Body (ACB). The stamp of approval designates the software delivers the required functionality in support of enabling eligible providers and hospitals to meet the requirements of various regulatory programs that involve the use of certified electronic health records (EHR) technology.

“We congratulate the Garage on obtaining the eCQM certification. They continue to be part of our core strategy and a reliable partner in all aspects of value-based care including quality,” said Pawan Shah, President – Medicare ACOs for Physicians Partners based in Tampa, FL.

To earn the certification, Bridge version 5.3.0 was tested to be in accordance with applicable standards and certification criteria put forth by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

“This is a big step for us. In our quest to deliver the best population health management experience at scale, our commitment to all required certifications such as eCQM is the cornerstone to building trust with our platform users,” said Pranam Ben, Founder and CEO of the Garage.

With more than 20 years of testing experience across various industries, Drummond brings a high level of technical expertise to this process. Since becoming an ONC-ACB in 2010, Drummond has conducted more than 3,000 health IT tests and certifications.

Bridge, which met the requirements for Drummond’s ONC-ACB EHR 2015 Cures Edition, is a population health management platform that aggregates data across ALL sources to provide best-in-class solutions in five key areas – Advanced Analytics, Care Management, Patient Engagement, Risk & Performance Management and Quality Management.

With this certification, Bridge v5.3.0 provides certified reporting for Electronic Clinical Quality Measures, hereby referred to as eCQMs at $50 per provider per month. Details of the certification are included below:

“This Health IT Module is 2015 Edition compliant and has been certified by an ONC-ACB in accordance with the applicable certification criteria adopted by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This certification does not represent an endorsement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.”

The Garage Bridge version 5.3.0
Certification Date: 4/18/2022
Certification ID: 15.04.04.1520.Brid.05.00.0.220418
Certification criterion: 170.315 (c)(1-3); (d)(1-3, 5, 7, 9, 12-13); (g)(4-5)
Clinical Quality Measures Tested: 2v10, 122v9, 165v9
Additional Software Used: Non



About the Garage

Based in Orlando, Florida, The Garage is a population health management technology company dedicated to changing healthcare for good … one community at a time. The company works with more than 120 healthcare organizations and more than 18,000 providers across 30+ states. Through its collaborative population health management platform, Bridge, The Garage touches more than 15 million patient lives, allowing providers to achieve the Quadruple AIM of lower cost, better care, improved health and improved work life of healthcare providers. For more information, visit www.TheGarage.health.

About Drummond Group LLC

Drummond Group LLC is a global software test and certification lab that serves a wide range of vertical industries. In healthcare, Drummond tests and certifies Controlled Substance Ordering Systems (CSOS), Electronic Prescription of Controlled Substances (EPCS) software and processes, and Electronic Health Records (EHRs) – designating the trusted test lab as the only third-party certifier of all three initiatives designed to move the industry toward a digital future. Drummond was founded in 1999 and is an ONC-Accredited Certification Body (ACB) and an Authorized Test Lab (ATL) and continues to build on its deep experience and expertise to deliver reliable and cost-effective services. For more information, please visit http://www.drummondgroup.com.

