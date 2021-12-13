 The Game Day Expands Into iGaming Sector With The Game Day Casino

New Media Site Complements Parent Platform Offering The Latest Online Casino Insight, Including Reviews, Casino Games, Promotional Information, Player Guides, and More

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Game Day announces their newest offering in The Game Day Casino site, expanding The Game Day’s offerings and capabilities beyond traditional and mobile sportsbooks to brick and mortar and online casino space.

The Game Day Casino offers online casino insight, unbiased reviews and property comparisons, legalized gaming state information, and news about the latest bonuses and promotions across the US, all with the intention of helping the casino player make informed decisions. The Game Day Casino welcomes both beginners and experienced players and encourages responsible gambling.

“As The Game Day continues to experience almost daily growth and engagement focusing on the sports and the sports betting sector, it is a natural extension for us to delve further into the traditional gaming space, further enabling us to offer partners and sponsors additional opportunities to reach target audiences and new customers,” said Matt Heiman, CEO, The Game Day. “The Game Day Casino is for the casino player as The Game Day sports brand is for the sports enthusiast and gambler. The platform offers current and potential gamblers an easy to digest source of information needed to bet confidently online and/or in-person.”

Designed to help amateur and professional gamblers have an enhanced betting experience, The Game Day Casino seeks to capitalize on the growth and success of its parent platform, The Game Day, and become a leading information portal for legal and regulated online casino gaming in the U.S. Backed by industry experts and experienced gaming reviewers, the site offers:

Hands-on reviews, descriptions of properties and gaming offerings, banking options, loyalty programs, etc.

Promotions and bonus advice to help the player from novice to expert

Casino and Sportsbook comparisons

“Best of” Social (Sweepstakes) Casinos

Online Table Games and Casino Betting App information

information Industry News and Updates on Legal States and Operators

Informative Casino Video Content and Programming

The launch of The Game Day Casino comes at a time when gaming and online casinos continue to flourish and grow in popularity. The third quarter of 2021 was the best quarter in the history of the U.S. casino industry. According to numbers released by the American Gaming Association, commercial casinos in the country set a quarterly record with $13.89 billion.

ABOUT THE GAME DAY

The Game Day, a digital media company for the next generation of betting and fantasy fans, providing the latest news, entertainment, real-time updates and resources in both the sports betting and casino gaming arenas. The company offers the recently launched The Game Day Casino, focusing on brick and mortar and online gaming, which compliments the company’s parent platform, The Game Day.

By working with leading influencers, athletes, gaming experts and talent from across the gaming and sporting universe, the platforms offer original content and social distribution network designed to make the betting experience more accessible and entertaining, informing potential sports and traditional casino games bettors to make better gaming decisions. The Game Day’s Network delivers, on a monthly basis, over 36M+ impressions, 3M+ engagements to more than 5.8 Million Followers. The Game Day network and its content can be found on Instagram, Facebook , YouTube, and Twitter. and TikTok. The Game Day Casino site is accessible at https://thegamedaycasino.com/.

