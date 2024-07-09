The Forest Stewardship Council Streamlines Journey to EUDR Compliance with Latest Solution

Today FSC launches FSC Aligned for EUDR to help businesses comply with the upcoming regulation.

BONN, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) today announces the launch of FSC Aligned for EUDR, a new solution designed to support compliance with the European Union Regulation on Deforestation-free Products (EUDR). This offering aims to simplify the complex task of meeting EUDR requirements for businesses trading with forest-based products in Europe.

FSC Aligned for EUDR will support companies that need to comply with EUDR through two key components:

1. FSC Aligned Certification for EUDR: Available from July 1, 2024, this add-on module builds upon FSC’s existing rigorous standards, incorporating specific EUDR regulatory expectations around risk assessment, due diligence, and supply chain transparency.



2. FSC Aligned Reporting for EUDR: Launching August 30, 2024, this automated data compilation system will assist companies in generating required due diligence reports and statements, as well as enhance traceability and data management across complex supply chains.

“Deforestation is a main driver of the climate and biodiversity crises, and the EU contributes to it by consuming a significant share of products associated with deforestation. With the deadline of December 2024 fast approaching, we are committed to supporting businesses in meeting these new requirements efficiently and effectively,” said Marc Jessel, Chief System Integrity Officer leading FSC’s EUDR efforts. “ The newly launched FSC Aligned for EUDR leverages our expertise in sustainable forestry practices to provide a purpose-built solution to support EUDR compliance for businesses of all sizes.”

FSC is already supporting over 20 companies to implement FSC Aligned Certification for EUDR through its Early Adopters Onboarding Programme. Keelong Foo, Director of Thai latex supplier Tat Win shared their experience: “ We are proud to be part of the Early Adopter Programme, which has enhanced our ability to meet the requirements of the EUDR. The simplified risk assessment provided by the FSC Regulatory Module has streamlined our processes, making it easier to identify, assess and mitigate potential risks associated with deforestation in our supply chain. We highly recommend the FSC Regulatory Module.”

For more information about FSC Aligned for EUDR and how it will support the crucial shift to provide deforestation-free forest products to the EU market, please visit www.fsc.org/EUDR or contact EUDR@fsc.org.

About the Forest Stewardship Council™ (FSC®)

FSC is a non-profit organization that provides a proven sustainable forest management solution. Currently, over 150 million hectares of forest worldwide is certified according to FSC standards. It is widely regarded as the most rigorous forest certification system among NGOs, consumers, and businesses alike to tackle today’s deforestation, climate, and biodiversity challenges. The FSC forest management standard is based on ten core principles designed to address a broad range of environmental, social and economic factors. FSC’s “check tree” label is found on millions of forest-based products and verifies that they are sustainably sourced, from forest to consumer. www.fsc.org.

Contacts

Dania Musa, media@fsc.org