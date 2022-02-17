The FIVE Network Announces Partnership with Publicis Health Media

Innovative mentoring network connects talented youth from under-resourced communities to professionals and their companies

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Building upon the momentum from National Mentoring Month, The FIVE Network has announced the addition of Publicis Health Media to their powerful roster of corporate partners serving a national network of mentees. The FIVE Network is a company leveraging technology and mentorship to close the opportunity gap for talented high school students from under-resourced communities. FIVE also maximizes the power of mentorship for companies via a simple solution to bolster DEI, build a sustainable pipeline of diverse talent into the future, and strengthen employee engagement.

The addition of Publicis Health Media (PHM) to The FIVE Network marks the first media agency to their mentor network. PHM’s 600+ employees will now have the opportunity to mentor young people in the network, bringing the agency’s market-leading innovation to students and next generation of visionaries.

“We are thrilled to have Publicis Health Media as part of our network to bridge opportunity gaps for these students. As the leading health media agency in the US, PHM can offer access to incredible professionals who are passionate about mentoring some of the 3,600+ students in The FIVE Network,” says Rob Lake, CEO and Co-Founder of The FIVE Network

“We are always looking for new ways to spread the #phmlove and offer our teams opportunities to engage in their communities. To be able to share professional experience and knowledge with these students is very meaningful to us,” says Andrea Palmer, Publicis Health Media President.

About The FIVE Network (visit www.thefivenetwork.com)

FIVE is changing the way mentoring is done. We leverage a groundbreaking mobile mentoring platform to connect talented students from underserved communities to a powerful network of top-quality mentors who help them unleash their potential and close the opportunity gap.

FIVE powers mentorship at scale—connecting students and mentors in a tech-enabled, efficient, asynchronous, measurable way. By fusing technology AND mentorship, the platform creates professional networks for young people and talent pipelines for companies. FIVE leverages the best of data, online learning, and predictive analytics to guide students to meaningful pathways for economic agency.

About Publicis Health Media

PHM is the leading health media agency in the US. We are designed for—and dedicated to—delivering best-in-class solutions that connect people with meaningful health and wellness solutions every day. Guided by our genuine passion for health and wellness, our work across the entire media ecosystem helps real patients navigate the most pivotal moments of their healthcare journeys.

At PHM, we sit squarely at the intersection of Publicis Health, the largest Healthcare Communications network in the world, and Publicis Media, the number one buyer of media in the US. This gives us access to talent, technology and data to help us deliver the market-leading solutions that give our clients true competitive advantage.

While we have grown to be the No. 1 agency in our industry, at heart we’re still a startup. It’s that energy and spirit of innovation that allows us to create bold and meaningful “health media firsts” for our clients, and to do it all with #phmlove.

