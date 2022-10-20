The Fat Jewish to Host Decrypt Studios’ Inaugural Crypties Awards

Celebrating the intersection of art and Web3, the red-carpet event will be emceed by viral sensation turned business mogul Josh Ostrovsky AKA @TheFatJewish at Art Basel Miami.

IN THE METAVERSE & Wyoming–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Josh Ostrovsky, better known by his Instagram handle @thefatjewish, will host the inaugural Crypties Awards on November 30th at Art Basel Miami, Decrypt Studios, the Web3 production studio, announced today. The Crypties, the first awards ceremony of its kind for the crypto community, honors creative and technical trailblazers who are advancing the industry and bringing Web3 to the mainstream.





The Fat Jewish, an American entrepreneur, radio host, social media personality, author, and plus-size model, burst into the mainstream with his humorous Instagram account in 2013. It now has over 10 million followers. As one of the first to pioneer outlandish content creation and highly relatable meme commentary on the platform, The Fat Jewish has expanded his media empire, launching businesses such as Babe canned wine, appearing in films and television shows with everyone from Adam Sandler to Katie Couric, and working with major brands such as Burger King and Malibu Rum on highly visual advertising campaigns.

“Crypto is sick and awards shows are sick, so can you actually imagine how sick a CRYPTO AWARDS SHOW is gonna be??” The Fat Jewish said, referring to his involvement in the Crypties.

“The world of crypto is fun, edgy, and a bit irreverent, so who better to act as the master of ceremonies than one of the most sensational people on the internet, The Fat Jewish?” said Alanna Roazzi-Laforet, founder of Decrypt Studios.

“Josh understands the media landscape better than most, and knows what entertains people,” she added. “The Crypties are a night to honor the best in our business—but we want to have a bit of fun, too. Josh is the perfect person to put on a great show for the crypto community.”

The Fat Jewish will be joined on stage throughout the evening by industry heavyweights to help present the Crypties Awards. Earlier this month, Decrypt Studios announced the new awards initiative and highlighted members of the event’s inaugural Advisory Board, including:

Adam Friedman, CAA

Avery Akkineni, Vayner3

Cassandra Sagehorn, On Chain Studios

Chris Jacquemin, WME

Dan Rozenberg, Innovah

Dave Meeker, Dentsu

Drew Kim, Sleepy Tiger

Fastackl, Kanon

Josh Thompson, Gotham Labs

John Wu, Ava Labs

Layne Haber, Connext

Leo Matchett, Decentralized Pictures Foundation

Phil Quist, CAA

Ryan Xavier Lewis, Anonymous

Ryan Wyatt, Polygon Studios

Wojtek Kaszycki, Mobilum

Nominees for the Crypties Awards are currently being announced @cryptiesawards on Twitter throughout October.

Attending / Partnership

For information on attendance, VIP tables, partnership, or sponsoring The Crypties, please contact Decrypt Studios at crypties@decrypt.co.

Media Inquiries

To arrange a briefing, please contact Megan Linebarger at megan@grithaus.agency.

About Decrypt Studios

Decrypt Studios is a Web3 creative studio providing blockchain solutions for brands, strategic partners, and event initiatives. We demystify digital assets and virtual worlds, providing tools to help stakeholders reach new audiences via Web3 offerings and activations. With an insider’s perspective provided by sister organization Decrypt Media, Decrypt Studios cuts through the hype to provide real world results across the scope of the blockchain ecosystem.

Contacts

Press

Megan Linebarger



+1 (617) 480-3674



megan@grithaus.agency