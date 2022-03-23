The European Private LTE Market Will Grow to USD$ 2,020.88 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.2% – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Europe Private LTE Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Component (Solution and Services), Type (FDD and TDD), and End user (Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation, Mining, and Others)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

According to this research study titled “Europe Private LTE Market to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Analysis and Forecast by: Component, Type, and End user,” the market is expected to reach US$ 2,020.88 million by 2028 from US$ 902.06 million in 2021. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2021 to 2028. The report provides trends prevailing in the Europe private LTE market along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth. Inflated demand for reliable and efficient communications network infrastructure is the major factor driving the growth of the Europe private LTE market. However, issues associated with the invigorated exploitation of IoT devices hinder the growth of Europe’s private LTE market.

The Europe private LTE market is segmented into component, type, end user, and country. Based on components, the market is segmented into solution and services. The services segment dominated the market in the year 2020 and is also expected to be the fastest growing during forecast period. Based on type, the market is segmented into FDD and TDD. The FDD segment dominated the market in year 2020 and TDD segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period. Based on end- user, the market is segmented into manufacturing, energy & utilities, healthcare, transportation, mining, and others. The manufacturing segment dominated the market in the year 2020 and transportation segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

The TDD segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period for Europe private LTE market. TDD (time division duplex) does not require paired spectrum, as transmission and receiving takes place at the same channel. It has a low hardware cost as no diplexer is needed to isolate the receiver and transmitter. The propagation is same in both the direction. Due to the high-speed nature of the data, the communicating parties cannot tell that the transmissions are intermittent. The transmissions are concurrent rather than simultaneous.

Spain, Italy, Germany, UK, and France are some of the worst affected member states in the European region due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Russia, Germany, Turkey, and the UK are some of the countries with millions of internet users and mobile subscribers. European countries represent a major market for private LTE demand. Western European countries have witnessed high demand of LTE due to established IT infrastructure. The maturity of IT infrastructure is mainly ascribed to high awareness related to the advanced technologies, strong internet infrastructure, and capital investment capability among companies in the region. As the region houses presence of well-established healthcare and manufacturing industries, the demand for reliable internet connectivity from same industries has increased during COVID-19 spread to keep business activities uninterrupted. The factor of growing demand for reliable connection would gradually catalyze the private LTE demand in Europe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cisco Systems, Inc, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Samsung Group; VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.; CommScope Inc.; NetNumber, Inc.; Star Solutions; and Sierra Wireless, Inc. are among the leading companies in the Europe Private LTE market.

The companies are focused on adopting organic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic market. For instance, in 2020, CommScope Collaborates with Nokia to develop a new interleaved passive-active antenna (IPAA) radio platform for 5G services. The modular IPAA will enable operators to roll out 5G services faster.

