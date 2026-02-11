The Discovery & Legal Technology Association Releases eDiscovery: State of the Industry, Highlighting the Expanding Role of ALSPs

The shift towards advisory-led, AI-enabled execution

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Discovery & Legal Technology Association (DLTA), the professional association representing electronic discovery service providers dedicated to advancing best practices, innovation, and excellence in the legal industry, today announced the release of its inaugural data-driven industry insights report: eDiscovery: State of the Industry.

The eDiscovery industry is undergoing rapid transformation. Expanding data volumes, accelerating adoption of artificial intelligence, and an increasingly fragmented tools landscape are reshaping how discovery is executed. For many organizations, the challenge is not any single change, but the accumulation of these forces. Successfully navigating this complexity requires more than technology alone; it demands careful coordination of tools, process, and expertise to ensure defensible outcomes.

Alternative Legal Service Providers (ALSPs) are uniquely positioned to help clients meet these challenges. They guide defensibility strategy; resolve complex data issues that cannot be addressed by software alone; and translate AI from promise into practical use-cases.

For the first time, eDiscovery: State of the Industry brings together leading ALSPs, in collaboration with L.E.K. Consulting, to share insights derived from aggregated industry data, in-depth analysis, and perspectives representing thousands of matters. The report provides the industry with an end-to-end view of discovery workflows, AI and technology adoption, and the expanding strategic and operational role of ALSPs.

“As discovery becomes more complex, defensibility increasingly depends on how technology, process, and expertise are orchestrated together,” said Bryan Campbell, CEO, Innovative Driven. “This report highlights why ALSPs have become the operating layer that enables clients to manage risk, scale responsibly, and realize the full value of emerging technologies while ensuring defensibility.”

Report Highlights

- Discovery workflows are non-linear and iterative, with ALSPs responsible for end-to-end execution across 500–550 petabytes of managed data, while actively managing 2.5–3x additional unseen data beyond hosted platforms. - ALSPs are leading AI adoption across the industry, collectively piloting and deploying nearly 100 AI tools across the EDRM in 2025. - Strategic advisory roles are expanding. ALSPs are increasingly engaged before matters begin, advising on information governance, early case scoping, and case strategy. - Achieving defensible outcomes depends on operational expertise across complex, constantly changing environments. ALSPs remain essential to preserving chain of custody, managing risk, and ensuring defensibility throughout the discovery lifecycle.

The eDiscovery: State of the Industry report is intended to serve as a practical resource for industry leaders seeking to understand how discovery is evolving and what capabilities are required to succeed in an increasingly complex and data-intensive environment.

For more information and to access the full report, visit dlta.legal.

