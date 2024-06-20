The Desktop Metal X25Pro is Now Powered by TurboFuse™ – a High-Speed, High-Strength Binder That Dramatically Improves 3D Printing Times

The Desktop Metal X25Pro with TurboFuse binder takes Additive Manufacturing’s most trusted production binder jet 3D printer, with 40+ global installs, and turbocharges it with binder jetting’s fastest printing binder

TurboFuse delivers about 50% higher print speeds in the X25Pro over other Desktop Metal binders, or more, depending on print parameters and material

An intelligent binder that demonstrates enhanced adhesion to metal powders, TurboFuse dries quickly and accurately after saturation into the powder bed —eliminating the need to heat each layer, which slows down competing printers

Among its benefits, TurboFuse delivers higher-strength green parts than a top binder jet 3D printing competitor, enabling faster and more effective depowdering that improves yields

TurboFuse also features an aqueous, non-corrosive, non-volatile chemistry that is highly compatible with piezoelectric printheads — enabling a long 18-24 month printhead life, reducing costs and downtime associated with replacing printheads

associated with replacing printheads Eaton, an intelligent power management company with six Desktop Metal printers, including five Studio Systems, is a beta tester of TurboFuse binder on its X25Pro at its Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Southfield, Mich.

Metal parts binder jet 3D printed on the X25Pro by Eaton and other companies will be on display at RAPID + TCT, North America’s largest additive manufacturing and industrial 3D printing event, June 25-27 in Los Angeles

TurboFuse is currently available for use on the X25Pro with 316L stainless steel, and will require purchase of an upgrade kit for existing customers. The binder is also compatible with 16 metals and one cermet, with parameter validation now underway.

Eaton, an intelligent power management company with six Desktop Metal printers, is currently beta testing TurboFuse on its X25Pro at its Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence, a part of Eaton Research Labs, in Southfield, Mich.

“ Eaton is thrilled to collaborate with Desktop Metal to prove this new binder technology. Using the new binder, we have reduced our print times by nearly 4x from the previous binder system,” said Eric Johnson, Ph.D., Senior Manager — Additive Manufacturing, at Eaton Research Labs. “ This is a game changer and significantly enhances the affordability of this technology.”

Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal, said the Desktop Metal team is delighted to finally unveil this new binder to the market, with availability of upgrade kits slated for Q3.

“ TurboFuse is an intelligent chemistry developed specifically for binder jetting by the world’s most experienced binder jetting team at Desktop Metal,” Fulop said. “ By implementing TurboFuse on the X25Pro, we have dramatically improved print speeds of the market’s most popular and trusted production binder jet system and delivered other benefits as well, such as stronger green parts and improved printhead life — all of which reduce operating and per-unit part costs.

“ The entire team at Desktop Metal remains as committed as ever to binder jetting as we prepare to showcase significant customer parts produced on the X25Pro in aluminum, silicon carbide and more, at RAPID + TCT in Los Angeles. These parts demonstrate new milestones in binder jetting.”

With the launch of TurboFuse, Desktop Metal now offers the most diverse portfolio of binders for binder jet 3D printing — sold under the “Fuse” name — to process the widest range of metals and ceramics for specific properties and applications. The portfolio now includes TurboFuse, CleanFuse, AquaFuse, PhenolFuse, and FluidFuse.

The X25Pro is a mid-sized production metal binder jet 3D printer with a build volume of 400 x 250 x 250 mm (15.75 x 9.84 x 9.84 in). It is part of DM’s X-Series line of metal 3D printers featuring Triple Advanced Compaction Technology (ACT), which has discrete mechanical controls for dispensing, spreading, and compacting ultra-fine powders in binder jetting. This feature enables tight parameter control across a wide range of metal and ceramic powder types and size distributions.

For more information, visit TeamDM.com/X25Pro_TurboFuse.

