The Decentralized Think Tank Releases Market Commentary on The INX Digital Company

The Decentralized Think Tank (DTT), a member of The Future Markets Research Tank (FMRT), is glad to present its analysis of INX ($INXD), the SEC-approved platform the allows companies to seek funding via digital tokens.





Summary

INX is the frontrunner in the $40 Trillion market trading blockchain-based financial assets

INX is the only regulated trading platform to get SEC clearance for a security token IPO – now making this novel funding path available to other companies

– now making this novel funding path available to other companies This is a new asset class and a new way of raising capital beyond equity or debt

INX Provides a critical solution for OTC companies who want to shed the constraints of short squeezes and low volume trading

INX is a digital asset securities trading platform aiming to lead the evolution into blockchain based trading and corporate finance. It is one of the first companies, worldwide, to get FINRA clearance for trading and clearing security tokens.

INX caters to institutional and independent traders. For institutional traders, INX is appealing with its licensed platform to trade cryptocurrencies and digital securities through INX securities. They offer a cash fund to safeguard platform capital and a dedicated account representative. Independent traders flock to INX for continuous, uninterrupted trading operations, regulatory oversight, and responsive trading support.

In addition to enabling capital raising and trading of digital assets, current plans at INX include the roll out of a mobile application and credit card services for crypto that will allow users to exchange crypto for dollars almost instantaneously. Retail investors that are introduced as crypto investors are also exposed to the securities platform, expanding the securities trading volume on the platform, and contributing to rapid organic growth at INX.

INX’s fintech approach was first displayed with the initial public token offering the INX token and raising $83 million USD. Continuing to comply with the SEC and FINRA, sets INX apart from other trading platforms and sets a tone for a redefined blockchain asset trading platform…

