The Coretec Group To Host a Shareholder Call on December 14 To Highlight 2022 Milestones and Outline 2023 Goals

The Company will update shareholders on the latest developments of its Endurion battery program and discuss its plans to grow in 2023.

ANN ARBOR, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Coretec Group (OTCQB: CRTG), developers of silicon anode active materials in lithium-ion batteries for EV, cleantech, and emerging tech applications, will host a shareholder presentation and call at 10:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, to review the Company’s 2022 accomplishments and discuss its plans for further expansion and operational focus in the upcoming year.

2022 has been a year of rapid development for Coretec’s Endurion battery program, which applies the company’s expertise in silicon nanoparticles to manufacture silicon anodes for faster-charging, improved cycling, and increased energy density lithium-ion batteries. The shareholder presentation and call will provide a recap of the program’s milestones throughout the year, along with updates on its CHS and CSpace technologies, both of which also progressed in 2022.

Chief Executive Officer Matthew Kappers, Chief Operations Officer Matthew Hoffman, and VP of Partnerships and Innovation, Dr. Michelle Tokarz, Ph.D., will discuss the state of each of the Company’s core technologies, the Company’s achievements throughout 2022, and future plans for growth. Additionally, they will answer pre-submitted questions from the investment community and news media.

To submit questions for the shareholder presentation and call, please send an email to IR@thecoretecgroup.com by 5:00 p.m. EST on Monday, December 12, 2022.

Webcast Details

Audience Link

Where attendees will register and view the event. The webcast console will be available to registered attendees 15 minutes prior to the scheduled event start time.



https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/242293725

Participants (please use if you cannot access the webcast)



United Kingdom (Toll-Free): +44 808 189 6484



United States: 1 844 200 6205



United States (Local): 1 646 904 5544



Canada dial-in number (Toll-Free): 1 833 950 0062



Canada dial-in number (Local): 1 226 828 7575



All other locations: +1 929 526 1599



Access code: 599774

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group, Inc. is developing a portfolio of engineered silicon to improve energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting (LEDs), and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics. The Coretec Group serves the global technology markets in energy, electronics, semiconductor, solar, health, environment, and security.

For more information, please visit thecoretecgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that relate to The Coretec Group’s expectations with regard to the future impact on the Company’s results from operations are forward-looking statements and may involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. Such risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Since the information in this press release may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from expected results. We make no commitment to disclose any subsequent revisions to forward-looking statements. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity.

Contacts

Corporate Contact:



The Coretec Group, Inc.



Lindsay McCarthy



info@thecoretecgroup.com

+1 (866) 916-0833

Media Contact:



Spencer Herrmann



FischTank PR



coretec@fischtankpr.com

+1 (518) 669-6818