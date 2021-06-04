The Cleanie Awards® 2021 Opens Public Voting for Best Media Outlet Category

#1 cleantech awards program encourages the general public to vote through June 30

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AwardSeason—The Cleanie Awards®, the leading awards program dedicated to celebrating people and brands driving the clean energy economy, announced a preliminary list of finalists in the Best Media Outlet “People’s Choice” award category. The award recognizes the leading sources for cleantech and industry news.

The general public can choose from the below list of media outlets through June 30. The finalist with the most votes wins. To vote, follow this link. There is no limit to the number of times a user can vote.

“Now in our fourth year, we are thrilled to introduce the Best Media Outlet People’s Choice award. Trusted news sources that report on the industry, regulations, new technologies and more play a vital role in helping our industry partners stay informed to make successful business decisions,” said Randee Gilmore, Executive Director, The Cleanie Awards. “Our awards shine a spotlight on the most influential names in clean energy, including these media outlets, that are not only making a difference today, but also helping us get closer to a decarbonized future.”

Nominations for all award categories, including Best Media Outlet, will remain open through June 20. Additional nominations in the Best Media Outlet category will automatically update the public voting panel.

The Cleanie Awards is the only cleantech and renewables industry awards program focused on honoring innovators and disruptors who are creating market-moving solutions. The program’s mission is to influence public opinion about technologies working toward a clean energy future. The team includes a highly prominent advisory board and judging panel of experienced business leaders, entrepreneurs, and communicators who are committed to advancing clean technology.

