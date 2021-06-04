Home Business Wire The Cleanie Awards® 2021 Opens Public Voting for Best Media Outlet Category
Business Wire

The Cleanie Awards® 2021 Opens Public Voting for Best Media Outlet Category

di Business Wire

#1 cleantech awards program encourages the general public to vote through June 30

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AwardSeasonThe Cleanie Awards®, the leading awards program dedicated to celebrating people and brands driving the clean energy economy, announced a preliminary list of finalists in the Best Media Outlet “People’s Choice” award category. The award recognizes the leading sources for cleantech and industry news.

The general public can choose from the below list of media outlets through June 30. The finalist with the most votes wins. To vote, follow this link. There is no limit to the number of times a user can vote.

“Now in our fourth year, we are thrilled to introduce the Best Media Outlet People’s Choice award. Trusted news sources that report on the industry, regulations, new technologies and more play a vital role in helping our industry partners stay informed to make successful business decisions,” said Randee Gilmore, Executive Director, The Cleanie Awards. “Our awards shine a spotlight on the most influential names in clean energy, including these media outlets, that are not only making a difference today, but also helping us get closer to a decarbonized future.”

Nominations for all award categories, including Best Media Outlet, will remain open through June 20. Additional nominations in the Best Media Outlet category will automatically update the public voting panel.

Visit www.thecleanieawards.com to apply to this year’s program and for additional information, such as fees, deadlines, and sponsorship opportunities.

About The Cleanie Awards®

The Cleanie Awards is the only cleantech and renewables industry awards program focused on honoring innovators and disruptors who are creating market-moving solutions. The program’s mission is to influence public opinion about technologies working toward a clean energy future. The team includes a highly prominent advisory board and judging panel of experienced business leaders, entrepreneurs, and communicators who are committed to advancing clean technology.

Visit the website at www.thecleanieawards.com and follow The Cleanie Awards on Twitter or Facebook at @CleanieAwards and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media
Margaret L. Brown

MLB Communications Strategies & Public Relations

703-898-9443

margaret@mlbpr.com

Sponsorship
Randee Gilmore

Executive Director

The Cleanie Awards®
randee@thecleanieawards.com

Articoli correlati

Roblox and Warner Bros. Pictures Bring In the Heights Launch Party to Roblox

Business Wire Business Wire -
Celebratory experience brings the music, dance, and entertainment of the film’s Washington Heights neighborhood to the metaverse SAN MATEO, Calif....
Continua a leggere

Juni Launches Its “Summer Olympics” Themed Learning Program With Two-Time Olympian and Popular YouTuber Nick Symmonds

Business Wire Business Wire -
Free event, open to all, is designed to motivate kids to push past personal boundaries while learning or improving...
Continua a leggere

Massachusetts Association of REALTORS® (MAR) Selects Remine Docs+ for Transaction Management Member Benefit

Business Wire Business Wire -
Remine Docs+ will include access to forms at state and local association level VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Remine, a leading real estate...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Roblox and Warner Bros. Pictures Bring In the Heights Launch Party to Roblox

Business Wire