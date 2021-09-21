Home Business Wire The Challenges and Opportunities of SHAKEN Going Global
The Challenges and Opportunities of SHAKEN Going Global

Presented at the STIR/SHAKEN Summit, experts from ATIS, Fierce Wireless, iconectiv, Microsoft and Twilio discuss how service providers can best prepare for the September 28 deadline

Earlier this year, the FCC announced that beginning September 28, 2021, U.S. intermediate providers and terminating voice service providers will be prohibited from accepting traffic from voice service providers not listed in the Robocall Mitigation Database (RMD). However, this measure may have unintended consequences for legitimate calls originating from overseas. Some legitimate calls have the potential to be blocked if service providers do not meet the requirements by the deadline and are not registered in the RMD.

 

During the one-hour panel, iconectiv joined a host of industry leaders including, ATIS, Fierce Wireless, Microsoft, and Twilio to discuss the strategies businesses can adopt to ensure the delivery of their legitimate overseas calls. Panelists also covered the prospective efforts of telephone companies to further increase the transparency and security of voice communications.

 

  • Moderator: Bevin Fletcher, Editor, FierceWireless
  • Melissa Blassingame, Director-Strategic Business Development, Twilio
  • Gunnar Halley, Assistant General Counsel, Microsoft
  • Jim McEachern, Principal Technologist, ATIS
  • Mike O’Brien, Chief Product Officer, iconectiv

Register here to watch the free replay of the session.

For more information on the sessions and to view the full schedule, visit the link here.

About iconectiv

Your business and your customers need to access and exchange information simply, seamlessly and securely. iconectiv’s extensive experience in information services and its unmatched numbering intelligence helps you do just that. In fact, more than 2 billion people count on our platforms each day to keep their networks, devices and applications connected. Our cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions span network and operations management, numbering, trusted communications and fraud prevention. For more information, visit www.iconectiv.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

